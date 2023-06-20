Royal expert Lady Victoria Hervey claims Meghan Markle is dragging Prince Harry “into the dirt” in a new interview. Furthermore, she shared her thoughts about the royal couple’s future in the entertainment industry on the heels of Spotify canceling their contract, worth a reported $20M.

Lady Victoria Hervey weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Spotify exit

Royal expert and socialite Lady Victoria Hervey shared her thoughts on the latest damaging commentary surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Likewise, she also voiced her opinion on the end of the couple’s Spotify deal in an interview for GBNews.

“I’m sure Spotify feels ripped off,” Hervey said of the split between the couple and the streaming service. Nonetheless, “They [Spotify] were promised the world [by Harry and Meghan] and did not deliver.”

Hervey believes that, ultimately, Meghan did not truly want a true royal role despite marrying into the House of Windsor in 2018. “She didn’t want to be that person visiting hospitals,” she claims.

“I think that is one of the reasons she took Harry to America,” she claims of the Sussex’s decision to leave their positions as senior royals in 2020. The couple cited a lack of privacy as one of the reasons for relocating to Meghan’s home state of California.

However, the royal expert believes Meghan and Harry’s professional persona has therefore suffered since not only being let go from Spotify but also in their ongoing negative narrative against the royal family. “She has dragged him into the dirt,” Hervey exclaimed.

Being called ‘grifters’ is negative to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle says royal expert

After the cancellation of their Spotify contract, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were called “grifters” by Spotify executive Bill Simmons. “I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation,” Simmons said on his self-titled podcast. “‘The F****** Grifters.’ But that’s the podcast we should have launched with them.”

He continued, “I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

Royal expert Victoria Hervey admits being called such a name is damaging to the couple both personally and professionally. Consequently, “It will have a negative impact on both their reputations.”

This isn’t the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticized regarding their Spotify contract

In an earlier podcast episode, Bill Simmons expressed his thoughts on sharing the same platform as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In essence, Simmons claimed he was “so embarrassed” to share Spotify with Prince Harry.

Simmons is the head of podcast innovation and monetization at Spotify. However, he also hosts multiple podcasts, including The Rewatchables

“What does he do? It’s one of those things where it’s like, what’s your talent? Why are we listening to you? So you were born in a royal family, and then you left,” Simmons stated during a podcast episode.

“You live in Montecito. You sell documentaries and podcasts, and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and complain about them.”

Elements of this story were first reported by CNN.

