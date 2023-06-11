Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship with the Royal Family Is ‘Too Far Gone’ for Reconciliation, Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly gone through trials and tribulations with the royal family since the two first met back in 2016. Harry and Meghan’s relationship reportedly created tension between Harry and his brother, Prince William, but things became worse when the media started to attack Meghan.

The press dug into Meghan’s life, and the royal family often didn’t back her up. As a result, tensions became stronger between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royals, eventually causing the Sussexes to relocate to California. And now, one expert says the couple’s chances at reconciling with the family are “too far gone.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle in 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent little time with the royal family since leaving

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal roles in 2020, they have hardly reconnected with Harry’s relatives. The two have returned to the UK a handful of times; they both attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and her funeral that same year.

Meghan opted not to attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in May 2023. Instead, Harry flew across the pond to support his father by himself. Rumors suggested Meghan didn’t want the attention to be on her and Harry but rather give Charles his day — everyone knows Harry and Meghan would have been the talk of the ceremony. But Meghan and Harry’s lack of time spent with the family suggests they might have no interest in moving forward with the royals.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘too far gone’

Perhaps there will always be hope for a reconciliation between Harry and his loved ones, but things aren’t looking good. The prince and his relatives have had ample opportunities to reconnect between 2022 and 2023, but it seems none of the royals have made moves to work toward building a new relationship. And now, one royal expert thinks the chances of fixing things are far too small. Royal expert Esther Krakue told GB News (via Express) that the “mistrust” between Harry and his family “went both ways.”

Allegations from royal author Robert Jobson suggest the queen actually wanted her library inspected for any spying equipment before meeting with Harry and Meghan about their royal exit.

“For the Queen to have her library swept of any bugs just shows how low her opinion of the couple was,” Krakue said. “She also mentioned that during the summit there was no need for Meghan to be there and Harry could represent the both of them.” We should note that it remains unclear whether the spying allegations are true, and while these rumors suggest bad blood, the queen never seemed to have ill-will toward Harry and Meghan.

“It just shows, I think, that the relationship is just too far gone,” she said. “I think this level of mistrust just demonstrates how there’s no coming back from that.

Harry and Meghan’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, hardly have a relationship with their cousins or anyone on the royal side. Archie was able to meet his cousins, grandfather, and great-grandmother before moving to the United States with his parents, but as far as anyone can tell, Lilibet has not officially met anyone on Harry’s side of the family.