‘Adoring’ Prince William and Kate Middleton Share ‘Secret Signals’ of ‘Affection’ Says Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been together for more than 20 years, and nearly a dozen of those years have seen William and Kate as working royals. The Prince and Princess of Wales wed back in 2011 after nearly 10 years of dating, and since then, they’ve attended countless royal engagements together — and the world has noticed the couple’s body language.

William and Kate have become more affectionate in public these days, which some might say takes a page out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s book. But one body language expert says William and Kate also have ‘secret signals’ of ‘affection’ for one another that the public likely wouldn’t even catch onto.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | AP Photo/SNPA/David Rowland

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship has shifted since they met

William and Kate were only teenagers when they first met at the University of St. Andrews as freshmen in college. Though the timeline is a bit murky, the couple reportedly started dating around 2002; they briefly broke up in 2004, then got back together only to split again in 2007 before reuniting once more. By 2010, they were engaged, and they tied the knot in 2011.

More than 20 years later, the dynamic has certainly shifted between the two — in a good way. Kate has come into her own as the future queen, and she’s developed a royal brand that the public loves. She shares three children with Prince William, and the two have connected with the public as parents, public figures, and regular people. William and Kate appear to have a professional yet romantic dynamic in public, which royal fans love to see.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton show ‘secret’ signs of ‘affection’ in public

According to one body language expert, William and Kate are showing plenty of affection in public we just might not be able to see it. Without explaining exactly what they are, expert Darren Stanton (on behalf of Betfair Bingo) said that William and Kate have “secret signals” they give each other while in public to show they care.

“William and Kate always appear comfortable in each other’s presence,” Stanton said. “ … They have definitely grown into their roles as individuals. Like most couples, they have their own little signals between each other, and every now again, William will look at her in a certain way.”

Stanton said that William gives Kate a certain look that signals, “I love you” and added, “They’re also not afraid to hold hands or share the odd kiss, which proves they are affectionate. In fact, we recently saw Kate tapping William’s backside.”

William and Kate weren’t always so affectionate in public. The husband and wife used to be far more professional, but after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke royal barriers and showed their love for one another in the spotlight, William and Kate suddenly did as well. It seems to have worked in the Wales’ favor, as the public has loved watching William and Kate’s affection flourish while on royal engagements.