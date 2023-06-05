Kate Middleton and Prince William May Push Back at King Charles Against Royal Duties Claims Commentator

A royal commentator believes Kate Middleton and Prince William may push back at King Charles over their growing list of royal duties. Their response is regarding the one thing the couple places ahead of their responsibilities to the monarchy; parenthood.

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton attend church in April 2023 | Yui Mok/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William may push back at King Charles against royal duties over their children

Royal commentator Daniela Elser claims Kate Middleton and Prince William could push back against some of their growing list of royal duties. Elser believes the Prince and Princess of Wales are putting their children before the crown.

Elser believes King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy leaves the bulk of formal royal duties to a handful of senior royals. Prince William and Kate Middleton are often called on to represent the crown at formal events.

There are now five fewer senior members of the royal family. In 2018 there were 14. Elser wrote, “Today the Waleses and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are the only official representatives of the monarchy on this side of 70. Of those remaining, all seven are well over the pension age.”

However, the couple’s expectations will continue to grow throughout Charles’ reign. With three children under 9, William and Kate will want to continue their hands-on approach to parenting.

But, this intent could collide with Charles’ expectations of their royal roles. Elser wrote, “William and Kate are intent on being present in their kidlet’s daily lives in a way that no future King and Queen ever have before.”

She continued, “However, that devotion to their family is about to collide with the fact that both Charles and the government will need them to jet off with increasing frequency in the years to come.” However, this could cause friction between William, Kate, and Charles as they take on more royal duties.

Diana made sure her children frequently traveled with her and Prince Charles

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Prince William photographed leaving Italy in 1985 | Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Historically raising young royals was left to nannies while their parents performed duties for the crown. Princess Diana made sure that her sons always came first. She planned her schedule around school events, sporting events, and holiday breaks.

“In her official calendar, the princess had all the details of her son’s everyday lives marked in green ink,” Katrine Ames said to Newsweek in 1997. “Diana was uncomfortable as an absentee parent but had to travel a great deal. Inevitably, she left her children with nannies—just as she and many other well-to-do British children have been left. But she tried to arrange her schedule to match the boys.”

Princess Diana once said, as reported by Newsweek, that she wanted to ensure her sons had “security.” She said, “I hug my children to death and get into bed with them at night. I always feed them love and affection; it’s so important.”

In a break from royal tradition, Diana and Charles took 9-month-old William on an official visit to Australia and New Zealand in March 1983. Diana was the first royal parent to insist her children travel with their parents.

King Charles was often left in the care of nannies for extended periods by Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth parented her children in the manner in which she was parented. She often left Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew, and Edward, in the care of nannies for extended periods.

Author Jonathan Dimbleby who wrote the book Prince of Wales: A Biography, said Charles’ childhood was marked with milestones only witnessed by nannies and caregivers.

“Although Prince Charles was not starved of parental affection, it was inevitably the nursery staff (interpreting the will of their employers) who taught him to play, who witnessed his first steps, who punished and rewarded him, who helped him put his first thoughts into words,” he wrote.

But at 8, Charles was sent off to boarding school, living away from his parents for the term year. He was the first royal to attend school and not be educated within the palace walls.