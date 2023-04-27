Meghan Markle Not Going to the Coronation Is a ‘ Huge Relief for Everybody Involved’ — Expert

Apparently, the royal family breathed a big sigh of relief when Meghan Markle RSVP’d no to the coronation. And, according to an expert, they weren’t the only ones. The relief also extended to the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan knows if she attends the coronation the ‘story will become about her’

Meghan Markle | Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

Not being there to see her father-in-law, King Charles III, crowned means Meghan misses out on the historic occasion but also the spectacle that would come with her presence.

“I think Meghan not attending is a huge relief for everybody involved,” Nick Bullen, editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, said (via Us Weekly). “She knows that if she turns up, the story will become about her. All cameras will be trained on her to see, you know, ‘How does she look? Is there a nervousness in her eyes?’ All those things.”

Plus, Bullen added, coronation guests would’ve put their attention on Meghan’s interactions with the royal family.

“Then [the would be] shots of, ‘Does she give side eye to Kate or does Kate give side eye to her?’” Bullen said. “Everything will be about, ‘What was the relationship with Meghan being there?’

While the commentator acknowledged there will undoubtedly be eyes on Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, at the coronation, the focus isn’t likely to be as strong.

“We’ll get some of that with Harry, but it would be even bigger if Meghan had been there,” Bullen said. “So if you are being positive about Meghan, she’s done the right thing by not making herself the story.”

‘Nervous’ Prince Harry won’t spend much time in London for the coronation

The official invitation for the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort has been revealed.



Designed by Andrew Jamieson, the invitation features the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.



1/7 pic.twitter.com/MpajIk0SQw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2023



Much like Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, the king’s coronation is a weekend-long celebration. However, the Duke of Sussex isn’t expected to take part in the festivities.

Rather, just the coronation ceremony itself. Meaning Harry will see his father crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, which also happens to be the day his and Meghan’s son, Prince Archie, turns four. Then he’ll return home to Montecito, California.

“I think it’s pretty clear that he’s going to minimize the amount of time that he’s in London,” the commentator said of Harry. “He’s already said that he wants to be back for Archie’s birthday that afternoon, that evening. It will be very much of a fly-in visit. Harry isn’t part of the procession or the balcony appearance.”

Despite what’s expected to be a short visit, it won’t be without some nerves for the Duke of Sussex. “I think he’ll be nervous about how the family [will] react to him,” Bullen said.

Harry and Meghan have an ‘awful lot of questions’ about what happens next

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

What’s in store for Harry and Meghan after the coronation? Commentators believe the couple doesn’t know. Bullen said following the release of their Netflix documentary in December 2022 and Harry’s Spare memoir a month later, they’re “struggling” with how to proceed.

“I think there’s an awful lot of questions in that Sussex camp about what’s the next play,” he said.

Commentator Bronte Coy echoed the same idea, telling Sky News Australia: “What’s next for them? I will say I’m hesitant to say they’ve surely fired all their shots at the royals because whenever I said that in the past they seemed to have more.”

“But I do believe the memoir was Harry’s final shot, it seems,” Coy continued (via Express). “But then, of course, will Meghan be left with the only option to release a memoir of their own? I don’t really know what comes next for them and it does seem like there’s not really a clear strategy in place. Nor has there been for some time.”

So that means waiting to see what Harry and Meghan do after King Charles is crowned while any chance of repairing relationships during coronation weekend seems unlikely.