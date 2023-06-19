A crisis expert claims that Meghan Markle is planning an overhaul of her public image. They claim the Duchess of Sussex is taking an “opportunity to distance” herself from past “negativity” with new projects.

Meghan Markle photographed the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018, in Windsor, England | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

A crisis expert claims Meghan Markle is looking for an ‘opportunity to distance’ herself from ‘past negativity’

Save for one public appearance in May of this year, Meghan Markle has remained largely out of sight. Meghan has not publicly spoken since virtually introducing family friend Misan Harriman before his TED Talk in April. She reportedly has been staying at her and Prince Harry’s Montecito, CA home with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, a new report claims Meghan Markle is in talks to debut as the new face of the luxury brand Dior. She would follow in the footsteps of Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence. While this rumor has not been officially confirmed, crisis expert Eric Schiffer believes this collaboration could give Meghan the “opportunity to distance” herself from “past negativity.”

Ari Emanuel, the chief of talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), is reportedly spearheading the campaign to rebrand Meghan’s image, reported The Daily Mail. “Ari will have a strategic and tactical battle plan to link her with sophisticated brand partners like Dior,” claims Schiffer.

“This is an opportunity to distance Meghan from the negativity of the past. ‘It’s no accident that she didn’t go to the Coronation. That she didn’t show up in London alongside Prince Harry when he was in court recently,'” he said.

“Meghan is wise to distance herself from her husband’s toxic dramas. This is a woman who constantly moves forward. This is about building a global brand. There will be some big deals announced soon,” Schiffer claims.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s contract with Spotify was not renewed: Netflix deal also in question

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for photographers in 2019 | Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images

Spotify and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have severed ties after three years, $20 million, and only 13 episodes of content. Reportedly the streaming service is eliminating content that does not meet audience demand.

Harry & Meghan was the most-watched streaming docuseries of 2022. However, there are no plans for the couple to follow up the series for Netflix, who originally signed the couple for a reported $100M. The Sussex’s also produced a series titled Live to Lead that featured interviews with world leaders and celebrities

Prince Harry was reportedly paid a $20M advance before publishing his autobiography Spare. The title was released in January 2023 and became the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time. There are reportedly no plans for a sequel thus far.

Therefore, according to crisis expert Eric Schiffer, a report that Meghan would sign with Dior makes financial sense if this deal is indeed being brokered behind the scenes. Recently, Johnny Depp’s contract was renewed with their fragrance brand, and he stands to make more than $20M.

Meghan Markle has distanced herself from Prince Harry’s most recent high-profile appearances

Since January 2023, Prince Harry has made several high-profile appearances sans his wife, Meghan Markle. But, if crisis expert Eric Schiffer correctly assesses Meghan’s decision to separate herself from any new drama, the duchess’ absence becomes clearer.

In January, Harry went on a media blitz to promote Spare. He appeared on 60 Minutes, Good Morning America, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In early May, Harry traveled solo to the United Kingdom to support his father, King Charles III, at his coronation. Harry also traveled solo to the U.K. as part of his privacy case against the Mirror Group of newspapers.

The couple made one joint appearance in May when they visited New York City with her mother, Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was awarded Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award for her advocacy to advocate for and empower women and girls.

Elements of this story were first reported by ABC News and Fox News.