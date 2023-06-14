Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to “muzzle the press” and believes these attempts are “egotistical.” Harry and Meghan have publicly waged war against negative coverage in the press since the early days of their relationship. But Campbell believes their motives are driven by a desire other than just righting a wrong.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for photographers in 2019 | Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images

Lady Colin Campbell has strong words about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s war against the press

Lady Colin Campbell is a royal insider who is an author, socialite, and television personality. She has published seven books on the royal family documenting the lives of Princess Diana, Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and Meghan Markle.

She has a keen insight into the inner workings of the monarchy. However, she appears to have little favor for Prince Harry and his wife’s attempts to, in her words, “muzzle” the press.

Campbell says, “Harry and Meghan are desperate to shut the press down.” She continued that the couple were “always eager to muzzle them.”

She claims the couple is only interested in “praise” from the press. Campbell says they don’t want either “criticism” or to be “scrutinized.”

“They want to dish up their offerings of how wonderful and splendid they are for public consumption,” Campbell claims. “[Harry & Meghan] are delusional. They are so egotistical,” she continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fought against bad press for years, says Lady Colin Campbell

In a YouTube video posted to her official channel, Lady Colin Campbell, shares her belief that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fight against bad press began when their relationship started.

Although the couple began dating in mid-2016, the press didn’t get wind of their relationship until October of that same year. Just one month later, Harry issued a press statement.

The statement read Meghan was “subject to a wave of harassment. Some of this has been very public. The smear on the front page of a national newspaper, the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

Since that first statement, Harry and Meghan have fought back against negative press. This led the Duke of Sussex to his current legal campaign against the Mirror Group of Newspapers, alleging phone hacking and illegal information gathering.

Cambell claims this battle against tabloid journalism began “from the moment her [Meghan] activities in the past were scrutinized.” However, she believes the couple needs to understand that “the press is the press.” And “you have to take the rough with the smooth, within reason.”

Prince Harry has always had a complicated relationship with the press

Prince Harry outside of a London courthouse in 2023 | Marcin Nowak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

By participating in a suit against the Mirror Group of Newspapers, Prince Harry supports claims made in his autobiography Spare. In his book, the press has always been an intrusive element in his life.

Harry’s participation in a legal suit against the tabloid press piggybacks these claims. The Times reports that this crusade against intrusive press coverage of his personal life will be a cornerstone of the duke’s life.

A friend of Prince Harry’s told The Times, “He’s free from the shackles of that mentality. In Meghan, he has found someone supportive of that stance, and he’s emboldened by that.”

They continued, “But the bigger picture is that he believes some very significant wrongs need to be righted. It’s deeper than just wanting his day in court.”

