By standing up for their convictions, Sarah Ferguson believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'trailblazers.'

In a new Australian television interview, Sarah Ferguson supported Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, for standing up for their beliefs. The Duchess of York called the couple “trailblazers” as they remained firm in their convictions to leave their roles as senior royals.

Sarah Ferguson applauds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for standing up for their beliefs | Jo Hale/WireImage/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s convictions impress Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, discussed the couple during an interview on the Australian TV show Sunrise. She told host Matt Shirvington she believes Harry and Meghan are “trailblazers” for standing tall in their beliefs.

“The thing is – and I’m really adamant about this – is that anyone that is out there really trailblazing for their own beliefs, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are, you trailblaze for what you believe,” Sarah said.

Sarah further elaborated on her comments. “I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the royal family or anybody who does that. I find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is.”

Sarah Ferguson understands Harry and Meghan’s ‘brave’ royal exit

The Duchess of York understands Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims of royal family pressure. On the topic of Harry and Meghan exiting their duties as senior royals, Sarah claimed, “That’s very brave.”

Harry and Meghan left their royal roles in 2020. They claimed that outside pressures from the media made it difficult for them to live a normal life.

In the 1990s, Sarah Ferguson faced her own royal difficulties and media pressure. Fergie was famously banished from the royal family during that decade after intimate photos of her and Texan millionaire John Bryan hit gossip magazines. Sarah was also publicly criticized for her appearance in the press.

Sarah married Prince Andrew in 1986 after just nine months of dating. However, the couple experienced many difficulties as Andrew’s naval career forced them to spend months apart.

The Duchess of York once alleged she only spent 40 days a year with her husband throughout their marriage due to Andrew’s work with the Royal Navy. After welcoming daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the couple separated in March 1992 and divorced in 1996.

After years of estrangement from the royal family, Sarah remained steadfast in supporting the monarchy. Her unwavering dedication to the crown allowed her to slowly regain footing lost during the years following her and Andrew’s divorce.

Sarah was subsequently invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding. She attended Queen Elizabeth’s Westminister Abbey funeral in September 2022. And, after 30 years, Sarah was invited by Camilla. Queen Consort, to the royal family’s traditional Christmas lunch and Boxing Day shoot at Sandringham for the first time since 1992.

The Duchess of York’s royal ally was the late Queen Elizabeth

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Queen Elizabeth photographed in 1990| John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

During her interview with Sunrise, the Duchess of York discussed her relationship with late monarch Queen Elizabeth II. Sarah told host Matt Shirvington they had a special relationship.

“The last thing the Queen said to me was, ‘Sarah, just remember to be yourself,’” she shared. “And then she said, ‘You know, you must continue with kindness like you always do.’ “

The queen was said to have been impressed with Sarah’s loyalty to Prince Andrew and the extended royal family, even following the couple’s divorce in 1996.

Sarah called the late monarch “My greatest mentor and person who believes in me” in the Tea with Twiggy podcast. I think honestly that my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother.”

In fact, after Queen Elizabeth’s death, Sarah adopted the monarch’s beloved corgis Muick and Sandy. They live with her and her ex-husband Prince Andrew, at the Royal Lodge at Windsor Park.

Elements of this story were first reported by The Mirror and Tatler.