Sarah Ferguson Is Spilling the Beans and Will Answer Questions About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Event

Prince Harry answered questions about the royal family during the promotional tour for his memoir Spare. Well now someone else in the royal family circle with a book coming out will have a chance to answer questions about the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Andrew’s ex, Sarah Ferguson, is embarking on her own promotional tour and will discuss the Sussexes as well as another royal at an event. Here’s more on when and where the Duchess of York is set to spill some royal tea on the prince and former Suits star.

Sarah Ferguson speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

When Sarah will speak about Prince Harry and Meghan

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother will be in New York City on March 6, 2023, to promote her new Victorian-era novel titled A Most Intriguing Lady.

Sarah will make an appearance at the 92nd Street Y cultural center to discuss the book which is inspired by historical characters as well as some biographical elements from the duchess’s life in the royal family. According to a press release, she will also “answer a few questions about Harry and Meghan.”

But the Sussexes aren’t the only royals Sarah will be talking about while in the Big Apple.

The Duchess of York will also discuss the late Queen Elizabeth

We are delighted to announce a signed special edition of A Most Intriguing Lady by @SarahTheDuchess, complete with stunning floral endpapers and signed by the Duchess.



Available to pre-order exclusively from @WHSmith: https://t.co/ZWkfw34bwO pic.twitter.com/0BVUu3CHml — Mills & Boon (@MillsandBoon) January 6, 2023

The release also mentions Fergie’s relationship with her former brother-in-law, now-King Charles, and notes that she will speak about the relationship she had with Queen Elizabeth II as well.

Following the queen’s death, it was reported that the late monarch’s beloved corgis were left in the care of Sarah and Prince Andrew.

“The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the duke and duchess. It was the duchess who found the puppies that were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke,” a source told Newsweek at the time, adding, “The duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses, and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”

When previously speaking about the late queen, Sarah told the Tea with Twiggy podcast: “I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother. [She’s] never faltered. I absolutely think there is no greater mentor. The consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honor. A huge honor. Makes me want to cry.”

Sarah Ferguson outside Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral | Rowan Griffiths – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What the Sussexes have said about Sarah in interviews

There’s no telling exactly what Sarah will say or reveal about the Sussexes but it likely won’t be anything too negative as her daughter, Eugenie, is very close with the pair. And in all Meghan and Harry’s discussions about the family, they almost never bring up the Duke and Duchess of York.

One of the only times royal fans recall Meghan saying anything about Fergie is during her interview with Oprah Winfrey when she explained that Sarah taught her how to curtsy before meeting Queen Elizabeth. Harry also wrote about the moment she did so in his memoir.

A Most Intriguing Lady will be available in bookstores on March 7.