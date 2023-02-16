Camilla Parker Bowles and Sarah Ferguson Exhibit ‘Underlying Wariness and Anxiety’ at Royal Events, Body Language Expert Says

Camilla Parker Bowles and Sarah Ferguson might have more in common that they think. According to a body language expert, Queen Consort Camilla and the Duchess of York hint at “underlying wariness and anxiety” at royal events. However, the timing of their body language “signals” have different origins.

‘On the surface’ Camilla Parker Bowles and Sarah Ferguson are at ‘odds’ with their body language, expert says

Sarah Ferguson and Camilla Parker Bowles | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Analyzing Ferguson and the Queen Consort’s movements, body language expert Judi James told Express their “signals” put them “at odds” only “on the surface.”

Mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, “Fergie is a long-term fan of spontaneous, attention-seeking” behavior, James said.

That includes “wide-eyed gurning facial expressions, a rather country-style walk, and a wide-mouthed, wrinkled-nose infectious laugh that all seem to add up to make her appear an open book” along with “clumsier public moments.”

Whereas, Camilla is, by James’ assessment, “caution turned into an art form.” The 75-year-old “barely moves in public without eye-checking her husband [King Charles III] and other people nearby.”

“Where Fergie tends to be a risk-taking instigator when it comes to movement and poses, Camilla is a copier who prefers to get things right,” James said.

Sarah Ferguson and Camilla Parker Bowles both show ‘signals of underlying wariness and anxiety’

As for what the royal women have in common, James noticed “signals of underlying wariness and anxiety” in Camilla and Ferguson. Although they seem to have developed at different times.

“Fergie’s wariness and nerves developed after she left the Firm and are now obvious at royal events like her daughter’s wedding, where she had the eyes of Prince Philip boring into her back,” James said.

Meanwhile, “Camilla’s signals of wary anxiety arrived in the Firm with her. Like Fergie, she was persona non grata in terms of Philip and other members of the royal family and, like Fergie, she has had to graft to work her way to where she is today.”

“Both women,” the body language expert added, “seem to be fans of the stealth approach, although while Camilla is now awaiting her coronation, Fergie is still grateful for an invite at Christmas.”

Additionally, there’s the possibility they “are more similar than they seem when they are out of the public eye.” Not only that but they “both know what lurking on the outside of the Firm with intense dislike from the top feels like,” while their social presence is similar.

“Camilla seems to surround herself with more controversial and outspoken personalities and celebrities and Fergie would certainly fit the bill,” James said, noting their shared “rather earthy appeal” and sense of loyalty.

Princess Diana’s the ‘biggest block to any genuine bonding’ between Sarah Ferguson and the Queen Consort

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

James continued, counting Princess Diana, who died in 1997 at the age of 36, as “the biggest block to any genuine bonding” for Camilla and Ferguson.

“Fergie claims Diana as her best friend, which should make Camilla the enemy,” the body language expert said. “But if Fergie does nail her flag to Diana’s memory and act like her avenging angel it would make her biggest, and possibly only, royal ally [Prince] Harry.”

“So a swift about-face in a bid to survive and thrive at court would not be unlikely behaviour [sic], even from a woman who has always seemed to rate loyalty highly,” she explained.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.