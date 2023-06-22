Future collaborations between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be in jeopardy, wondering if partnering with the couple will be 'worth the headache.'

Negative commentary continues to follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Sussex’s were criticized by royal commentator Kinsley Schofield who wonders if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be “worth the headache” to potential collaborators after their split with Spotify.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depart from Fua’amotu International Airport on October 26, 2018 | Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images

Will future partnerships with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be tainted after Spotify split?

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield appeared on Talk TV to discuss the royal family. After parting ways with podcast giant Spotify, her remarks focused on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future in the entertainment industry.

Likewise, she claims that a joint statement regarding a “mutual parting of ways” between Spotify, Harry, and Meghan means more than an agreement not to work together anymore. Schofield believes the partnership’s dissolution is linked directly to the couple’s work ethic.

“The statement they released said it was a mutual parting of ways. My point is that you see the words Archewell and a mutual parting of ways, and it translates to these two people are very challenging to work with,” Schofield assesses.

Moreover, she pointed to a comment from a BBC executive who discussed the couple’s Netflix partnership. They said the corporation wouldn’t relinquish editorial control to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Netflix did.

According to Clare Sillery, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s approach to the Netflix smash series would be unacceptable for a public broadcaster that “cannot relinquish editorial control,” reported Deadline.

Above all, Schofield deduced, “I think she’s challenging to work with, and that’s why she’s no longer with Spotify.”

“They’re trying to say it was mutual. I don’t think it was mutual; I believe she was fired, and in the future, other people, corporations, and individuals will question whether they [Harry and Meghan] are worth the headache.”

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield believes Harry and Meghan always ‘sway’ from their initial plans

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were initially signed with Spotify, it was for content the couple was to produce together. However, after one episode where they appeared alongside two A-list celebrity friends, they never worked together again.

“Remember, their initial agreement was for Harry and Meghan to have a podcast. Furthermore, they produced that cringe Christmas special with Elton John and Tyler Perry, which was bizarre,” Schofield commented.

“Then Meghan decided to go on her own and do Archetypes where she was supposed to interview normal people making a change in the world,” the commentator explained. “And we got Paris Hilton.”

Schofield believes that this is a crucial problem for Harry and Meghan. Thus, she claims they always pivot from their initial plans.

“They always sway from the plan, sway from the promises. The content she produced was 100 percent about her. She would cut people off and go into her own stories,” Schofield explained.

In effect, “I think this points to Meghan being difficult. I think she was probably very challenging to work with,” the royal commentator deduced.

What does this mean for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future in the entertainment industry?

Promotional photo for Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ | Netflix/Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Currently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain part of the Netflix community. They reportedly are producing new content, per The Daily Mail. A new documentary will reportedly showcase humanitarian efforts in South Africa.

However, Kinsley Schofield, who hosts the To Di for Daily podcast for Spotify, believes Meghan, in particular, needs to pivot her plan. She suggests Meghan become a brand ambassador.

“William Morris Endeavor, who Meghan just signed with in the States, can secure an amazing brand deal for her. An ambassador deal where she’s on a kiosk,” Schofield suggests.

“Otherwise, she’s going to have to become an influencer. She will have to become a digital content creator,” she recommended.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their positions as senior royals in 2020. Subsequently, the couple moved to the United States, settling in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.