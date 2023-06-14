When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proposed the idea of part-time work for the crown in 2020, freeing them to live their lives in America and support the monarchy when needed, it was a royal family first. However, King Charles vetoed the idea. Instead, the couple could leave but would have to give up their HRH titles. A royal commentator claims this has become a “double-edged sword” for the monarchy as Charles is paying a “high price” for this decision.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and King Charles in side-by-side photographs | Max Mumby/Charlotte Graham/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal commentator Daniela Elser shared her opinion regarding King Charles’s relationship with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Elser claims the king of the United Kingdom now has no real “leverage” over what the couple says and does.

“Now, after having essentially cut the duke and duchess loose and, along with his Mummy, having denuded them of their HRHs, then proceeded to boot them out of their UK home, Charles no longer has any real leverage,” Elser wrote.

The couple gave up the ability to publicly use the titles of His and Her Royal Highness once they decided to leave their roles as senior royals. However, they still possess these titles.

“The Palace thinking: Take away this privilege, and it would create something of a firebreak between their money-making gambits and the monarchy. However, in hindsight, the late Queen and Charles, in taking steps to protect the monarchy and depriving them of the HRHs for day-to-day use, has turned out to be quite the double-edged sword,” Elser wrote of the Harry and Meghan.

However, it appears that without the trappings of royal titles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have more courage to fight public fights against the press and others than they would have ever been able to do as working royals.

King Charles no longer has the ability to rein Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and King Charles photographed at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11, 2019 | Richard Pohle / POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Daniela Elser commented that King Charles lost the ability to rein Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in removing the couple’s use of their HRH titles. He cannot ask them to adhere to royal protocols as they are no longer working royals.

“With the Sussexes’ HRHs now stashed somewhere in the Palace attic alongside all those van Eycks that come from some unmentionable German relations, the King can’t use them to yank Harry and Meghan back into line,” Elser wrote.

She continued that King Charles attempted to distance themselves from the couple’s actions by removing Harry and Meghan’s HRH titles. Inadvertently, this move apparently gave the couple the freedom to do and say what they wanted.

“Charles & Co, having done their darnedest to distance the Palace from Harry and Meghan, has incidentally relinquished any means of exerting pressure on them. They are now free to be the thorniest of thorns in his bespoke side as long as they fancy and until Oprah [Winfrey] calls to invite them over for Taco Tuesday,” Elser wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have been on a truth-telling mission since 2021

In 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken their truth to various news outlets. The couple was famously interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2021, sharing their point of view on the reasons that led to their exit as senior royals.

Meghan discussed her exit from royal life in several magazine interviews for The Cut and Variety and an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The couple documented their exit from the royal family in a Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

In January 2023, Prince Harry’s released an autobiography titled Spare. During an extensive press tour to promote the book, Harry continued to tell his truth.

Since that period, the couple has not given any interviews or spoken directly to the press regarding the royal family. Prince Harry last connected with members of his royal clan in May 2023 when he attended King Charles’ coronation solo.