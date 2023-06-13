A royal author and commentator agrees with the king's decision not to invite Prince Harry to his birthday parade and called the Duke of Sussex a "viper."

It’s been reported that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have not been invited to King Charles III’s upcoming Trooping the Colour birthday parade.

Now, royal watchers are weighing in on that decision and some are calling it the right one because Harry is a “viper” who has “embarrassed” the royal family the last few years.

Prince Harry, who a commentator has called a ‘viper’ and shouldn’t be invited to Trooping the Colour, leaving Westminster Abbey | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan were at Trooping the Colour in 2022

Multiple reports claim that the Sussexes have not been invited to the 2023 Trooping the Colour parade, which takes place on June 17, even though they were in attendance last year.

According to the Daily Mail‘s Richard Eden, “I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan have not been invited to the king’s birthday parade … It will be the first time in Harry’s life that he has not been welcome at the monarch’s official birthday celebrations.”

The 2022 Trooping the Colour included celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. While Harry and Meghan were in the U.K. for the festivities and attended the National Service of Thanksgiving, they were not permitted on the Buckingham Palace balcony and did not attend the concert or other events throughout the weekend.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prior to last year, the Sussexes attended the Trooping the Colour as working royals in 2019. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And in 2021, it was scaled down to a smaller event at Windsor Castle with limited spectators in line with the government’s social-distancing measures.

But not sending the Sussexes an invitation this year following the release of the couple’s Netflix docuseries and Harry’s tell-all book Spare is being described as the right call by some royal experts.

Prince Harry arrives to the Mirror Group phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court in London | Carl Court/Getty Images

Royal author and commentator Lady Colin Campbell appeared on GB News and said that King Charles did the correct thing by not inviting his youngest son who she described as a “viper.”

“I mean with due respect, Harry is a viper and Charles would’ve had to be totally insane to invite him,” she opined, adding, “Harry has shown that he’s utterly disloyal and has absolutely no regard for anything that supports the monarchy.”

TV host Nigel Farage is also on board with Harry not getting an invite telling Sky News: “Why on earth would the king and the rest of the royal family want a man to be present at Trooping the Colour who’d been so … rude to them and embarrassed them.

“And worse of all, he made the last two years of his late grandmother’s life so difficult. He is not welcome — he can stay on the wonderful west coast of California.”

The last royal event Harry attended was his father’s coronation on May 6. And the last time Meghan was in the U.K. was for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.