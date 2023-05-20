Prince Harry ‘Did Not Play His Part’ at King Charles’ Coronation, According to Former Palace Aide

After weeks of speculation about whether Prince Harry would go to King Charles III‘s coronation, the duke did attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. However, someone who used to work for the royals accused the prince of “not playing his part” on his father’s special day.

Here’s more on that and how the former employee couldn’t help but think about the late Princess Diana during the coronation.

Prince Harry photographed at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Former royal staffer thinks Prince Harry should have done this during the ceremony

Paul Burrell began working in the royal household when he was 18 years old. He served as Queen Elizabeth II’s personal footman until he was moved to then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s household in 1987. Following their divorce, he continued to work as Diana’s butler until her death in 1997.

In an interview with Spin Genie, Burrell said that he watched the king’s coronation and “felt” for Harry even though he didn’t think that the prince was “playing his part.”

Burrell explained that the day “wasn’t quite complete for me because Harry should’ve pledged allegiance to his father, his sovereign. It was his father’s greatest day and he was proud his boys were there, as I was proud when my boys were there when I married [my husband]. I know that pride and you just feel as if the circle’s complete. But in this case, Harry didn’t play his part.

Prince Harry walking to his seat before the coronation at Westminster Abbey | Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images

“As he walked down this lonely, isolated, vulnerable figure walked down the long nave of Westminster Abbey my heart was with him. Even though he’s criticized almost everybody to date including Queen Camilla, his father, William, Kate, I still felt for him because I felt this is his heritage too. This is where he belongs, not in a canyon in California. He belongs in the heart of Britain, surrounded by the military doing his public duty, the way his mother would want [him] to be. That’s where she would want him.”

Burrell continued: “The highlight for me was when William kissed his father’s cheek and pledged allegiance to his king and the king said to him, ‘Dear boy.’ That broke my heart because I could see Harry three rows back thinking ‘You should be doing the same.’”

Princess Diana’s butler says he thought of her during the coronation

Burrell also admitted that he couldn’t help but think about the late princess and queen during the ceremony.

“It was a bittersweet moment for me and very emotional,” he said. “I realized I was witnessing history being made but it wasn’t the history I expected to be made.

Princess Diana on her way to the State Opening of Parliament in 1981 | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

“What a meteoric rise Camilla has had, from the most reviled woman in Britain to the queen — that takes some consideration. When I was watching it I couldn’t help but think of our late queen and I couldn’t help but think of Diana, her colours are nailed to my mast and my loyalties are totally with her. I know the monarchy has to survive. I know we have to cross the bridge with Charles and Camilla to get to William and Kate. I keep thinking to myself, ‘What would Diana say? If you want the monarchy to survive you have to support it. My sons are supporting it so you must too.’ That’s what I felt. I’m going forward. I’m being pragmatic as the princess would want me to be, she’d want me to support her boys.”