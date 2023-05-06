Lip Reader Reveals What Prince Harry Told Guests When He Arrived Alone at King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey for his father’s coronation as did other members of the royal family on May 6. He attended the affair alone because his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed back in the U.S. with their son Archie, who was celebrating his birthday the same day, and their daughter Lilibet.

As he entered the Abbey, Harry was seen smiling and exchanging a few words with some of the guests as he walked by. Now, a lip reader is revealing what the Duke of Sussex said.

Prince Harry, who had his words deciphered by a lip reader at the Coronation of King Charles III, arriving at Westminster Abbey | Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What Harry said to guests as he entered the Abbey

Harry chatted with his cousin, Princess Beatrice, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as he entered the Abbey before walking up the long aisle by himself.

According to The Sun‘s lip reader, the prince was greeting fellow guests saying: “Hello,” “Morning,” and “Nice to see you.”

The lip reader also spotted the prince exclaiming “Look at that” and “delightful” when he noticed the grandeur of the occasion.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi along with Prince Harry arrive ahead of the coronation of King Charles III | Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry’s seat was a sticking point leading up to the ceremony

During the ceremony, Harry was seated in the third row next to the York family and Queen ELizbaeth’s cousin Princess Alexandra.

There was plenty of speculation leading up to the coronation about where he would sit and if it would be anywhere near his brother. Express reported that “Harry would be seated several rows behind the senior royals and at a position to ensure that there can be no direct shot of William and Harry together — meaning any potential sideways glances or furious stares are not broadcast on the world stage.”

Before that decision was made though a source explained that “There were discussions that the seating could be arranged on the line of succession. But that would have put fifth-in-line Harry front and center — and with William and Kate. Instead, the decision was working royals only at the front and work back from there.”

Prince Harry with other members of the royal family in the third row at King Charles III’s coronation | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert says Harry looked ‘nervous’ as he waited for king to arrive

Body language expert Judi James weighed in about what she saw from the Duke of Sussex as he sat in his seat and waited for King Charles and Prince William to arrive.

“As Harry waited in his seat for his father and brother to arrive there were some subliminal signs of building tension or anxiety,” she said, adding that “[Harry] sucked his lips in and licked them and his blink rate increased, suggesting adrenalin prompted by nerves.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.