A new report claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a series of bad circumstances led to their royal downfall.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior royals hoping they could rebuild their lives as a young family away from what Harry once called the United Kingdom’s “hostile press.” The couple fled to California and settled in Montecito. However, after a fast-track start as entertainment industry power players, their brand appears to have stalled. The couple reportedly believes “bad luck” has been their downfall.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception for friends and family of competitors of the Invictus Games at Nations Home at Zuiderpark on April 15, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Has ‘bad luck’ been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s downfall in the entertainment industry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fled the United Kingdom for Canada in late 2019. They performed their last duties as senior royals in early 2020. The couple then moved to the United States before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut down travel.

But, according to Daily Mail royal reporters Tom Pyman and Alison Boshoff, Harry, and Meghan believe “bad luck” followed them. Therefore, that is the reason they are currently facing professional difficulties.

“However, the couple are said to be convinced that their apparent downfall has nothing to do with them. And instead feel they have been ‘repeatedly unlucky’ with other world events,” they wrote.

“Attempts to launch themselves as global do-gooders, free to earn money once they had relieved themselves of royal duties, were severely impacted by the Covid pandemic. This followed within months of their Megxit announcement in January 2020,” they continued.

The writers claim other “bad timing” moments included Queen Elizabeth’s death, which reportedly impacted the debut of Meghan’s podcast in September 2022. The same was said of Prince Philip’s failing health. He died shortly after the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

Can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reinvent themselves in the entertainment industry?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a naming and unveiling ceremony for the new Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018, in Dubbo, Australia | Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images

After losing their $20M Spotify contract in June 2023 and a less-than-productive partnership with Netflix, can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reinvent themselves in the entertainment industry?

Thus far, the couple has fulfilled only two projects that made it to air on the streaming service. The first was a documentary titled Live to Lead, and a second, the docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Harry’s documentary about his Invictus Games titled Heart of Invictus is set to debut this August. However, two other projects led by the couple are also reportedly in the works.

The first is a series titled Bad Manners. The other is a documentary about Africa, which would reportedly be a Prince Harry solo project.

However, it appears some people in the entertainment industry have soured on working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This revelation came on the heels of Spotify executive Bill Simmons calling the couple “lazy” and “f****** grifters” regarding their work ethic.

A royal commentator believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hurt themselves

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes that, ultimately, it was not bad luck that followed the couple regarding their many downfalls. Instead, she thinks they hurt themselves.

“The twist here is that Harry and Meghan, in relentlessly casting themselves as martyrs, have only ultimately hurt themselves,” Elser wrote, piggybacking on the Daily Mail commentary. “Imagine if, in their Netflix “documentary,” they had admitted to some mistakes, it would have made them much more compelling, trustworthy narrators.”

She concluded, “For years now, Megxit has been relentlessly read through an overly simplistic lens: Villains or victims; goodies or baddies.”

“There has always been some idea that you have to pick a side that is miraculously absolved of all blame while the other party is nothing but ‘horrible and selfish and bad.’ No one is wholly in the right in the same way that no one is wholly in the wrong.”

Elements of this story were first reported by Page Six.