Royal Family Put ‘Special Measures’ in Place to Help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Feel ‘Really Included’ Before They Left

According to one royal expert, the royal family works hard to put "special measures" in place to help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel more welcome after the two got married. However, it didn't work.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not have an easy time adjusting to royal life. Although Harry had grown up in the spotlight, Meghan’s upbringing was different, and joining the royal family proved to be quite difficult. The press dug up everything they could about Meghan’s past, and Harry and Meghan have claimed the royal family did nothing to stop it — and even went so far as to say the other family members sold stories about the couple to improve their own reputations (the jury is still out on the validity of that statement).

Regardless, Harry and Meghan wound up stepping down from their royal roles after only two years of official service. But royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed in her book that the family went above and beyond to try and make Harry and Meghan feel welcome — including putting “special measures” in place.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduce Prince Archie in 2019 | Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royals allegedly put ‘special measures’ in place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

When Harry and Meghan wed back in 2018, they officially became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. From there, their royal roles were in line with what Prince William and Kate Middleton (who were then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) were doing, though William and Kate were of slightly greater importance given that William is the future king.

But Harry and Meghan were dealing with a lot of issues with the media and overall were not feeling welcomed into the working royal life. Royal biographer Katie Nicholl claimed in her book “The New Royals” that the queen and other members of the family were doing everything they could to help Harry and Meghan feel more wanted within the family.

According to Express, the Mail on Sunday’s editor at large, Charlotte Griffiths, was discussing elements of Nicholl’s book: “[Nicholl] gives a bit of an insight into how much fast-tracking went on to make Meghan and Harry feel special and including [sic] before the wedding,” Griffiths said. “Including, making them very senior in the Commonwealth trust. Katie reports that this was a plum role that William quite fancied for himself.”

“All these special measures were being put in place to make them feel really included and yet they’re so resentful that they weren’t made to feel welcome,” Griffiths continued. “As Katie reports, things were being fast-tracked left, right and center [for the couple].”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Kate Middleton, and Prince William in 2018 | Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020

Though Nicholls suggested in her book that the royals went out of their way to include Harry and Meghan and make their lives more purposeful, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell a much different story. The two stepped down from their working royal roles in 2020, and since then, they have opened up about the hardships they faced when they wed.

William reportedly didn’t approve of Harry moving so quickly in the relationship, and Harry and Meghan have said the royals hardly had Meghan’s back when she was berated by the press (which is essentially true, given that the royal family released very few statements supporting Meghan through the incessant headlines).

Ultimately, there are two sides to every story, but many royal family fans want the royals to all reconcile and put the past behind them. Harry has opened up about doing so in recent interviews, though it doesn’t appear much progress has been made.