King Charles III recently returned to his public duties following a break from work while he received treatment for cancer. The monarch’s first engagement was on April 30, with his wife, Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), by his side. They visited a hospital and cancer treatment center, where the king showed support for those going through something similar to what he has gone through.

While some royal watchers observed the king looking upbeat as he waved to crowds gathered outside the medical center, others wondered if he returned to work too early. Here’s what Queen Camilla had to say about that.

Queen Camilla shares how King Charles was feeling following his first engagement

King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The day after the king’s first official engagement in months, Queen Camilla welcomed 300 guests to Buckingham Palace to recognize those who support survivors of sexual assault. The reception also marked the relaunch of The Wash Bag Project, which provides donated toiletries distributed by In Kind Direct to people who have been affected by sexual abuse.

When asked about the king, Camilla said that he was ready to get back out there with the public again and that she was actually the one who was “trying to hold him back.”

She then summed up how he was feeling about returning to work with five words telling the chair of In Kind Direct, Teresa Tideman, that the king was “really thrilled to be out.”

Queen Camilla reminded an expert of another royal during her solo engagement

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a psychology degree. He previously worked as a police officer and later became a consultant in media and TV. Stanton, who has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector,” analyzed Camilla’s demeanor at the reception and said she reminded him of another royal.

Queen Camilla makes a speech for the relaunch of the Wash Bags Project at Buckingham Palace | Eamonn M. McCormack – Pool/Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Stanton shared: “When we look at the queen’s posture, we draw similarities with the late Queen Elizabeth. She comes across as deliberate and has quite powerful stances. Her shoulders are back and her weight is evenly distributed, which means her posture is equal.”

The expert added: “You can tell she was happy to be there and wasn’t fazed by doing it alone. It’s clear she feels comfortable putting herself out there and connecting with the public. Queen Camilla opted for a blue dress, which tells us she wanted to make a statement of being independent and having control. This is also shown through her passion to engage with the public as well as carrying herself with grace, strength, and confidence.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.