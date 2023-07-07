Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a tough few weeks when it comes to their Hollywood business deals and future in Tinseltown.

Meghan Markle is reportedly unhappy over recent comments regarding her departure from Spotify. After their unexpected exit, a Spotify executive referred to Meghan and Prince Harry as “grifters,” which has left her quite displeased.

As they chart their course in their post-royal careers, Harry and Meghan have encountered their fair share of criticism. However, the recent barrage of harsh comments may compel the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reconsider their approach in Hollywood.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Meghan Markle reportedly ‘thinks she knows how to run Hollywood’

Harry and Meghan have indeed been industrious over the past few years in Tinseltown. The pair have undertaken several projects, giving insights into their royal existence, a strategy that critics have heavily scrutinized.

A source cited by Express asserts that the couple might have over-shared aspects of their previous royal life. Even suggestions from within their circle are emerging, indicating that they might need to reassess their brand to pave a successful path ahead.

“Things may have to change as far as joint appearances go, and certainly, it seems like bashing the royals together is off the agenda now for the foreseeable future,” the source stated.

The insider further revealed that Harry and Meghan’s approach has caused a stir among the executives at Netflix, which only adds to their challenges. Given how they are now relying on their own to earn a living, this could complicate their lavish lifestyle.

The source also pointed out that while Prince Harry doesn’t seem to cause any issues, Meghan, conversely, “thinks she knows how to run Hollywood.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly ‘distraught’ over that ‘grifters’ comment

The challenges Harry and Meghan face with Netflix only represent a fraction of their troubles. Recently, they broke away from a lucrative Spotify deal, which provoked rather stern criticism from the company’s top brass.

The couple confirmed their exit in a formal announcement. However, it wasn’t long before speculations emerged suggesting that the streaming behemoth wasn’t thrilled with the couple’s limited content production. After all, Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes, only aired 12 episodes.

After their departure, one Spotify executive didn’t mince words, referring to the couple as “F***ing Grifters.” A source shared with Express that Meghan is deeply upset by the disparaging remarks.

“Meghan is distraught over this Spotify snub and the fallout that has followed. It’s totally knocked her sideways,” the source revealed. “She can’t believe she’s been attacked so viciously and so publicly by one of their execs, and to be labeled ‘grifters’ is an utterly humiliating and gut-wrenching all-time low.”

The source noted that these remarks served as a harsh wake-up call for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The two have determined that they need to make significant changes to maintain their public standing.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving on from Spotify but not Hollywood

The source further suggested that Meghan and Harry might not make the best team. Meghan’s advisors are recommending that she concentrate more on solo endeavors to prevent future public missteps.

According to the insider, Meghan’s team cautioned her that her future doesn’t look promising with Harry. They also told her that she should focus on her own projects instead of being perceived solely as a component of ‘Brand Sussex.’

“They feel that if Meghan does more on her own, she’ll have more opportunities to save her career. It will give them breathing room and restore confidence – or at least that’s the hope,” the insider explained.

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries largely focused on their personal experiences. Their next two productions appear to veer away from royal matters and toward showcasing diverse perspectives.

Their eagerly anticipated documentary, Heart of Invictus, is slated for a Netflix release in August. The program will follow the journeys of injured and ill military personnel as they vie for a place in the Invictus Games, a concept originally put forward by Prince Harry.