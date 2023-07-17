Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Need to ‘Get off Their Backsides’ and ‘Do Something for Other People’ Instead of ‘Always Doing Things For Themselves’ Says Princess Diana’s Former Butler

Paul Burrell believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using their celebrity influence for all the wrong reasons lately.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell believes that her youngest son, Prince Harry, must take action to rehabilitate his public image. Burrell believes that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, need to “get off their backsides” and “do something for other people and not themselves.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed at the Invictus Games at Nations Home at Zuiderpark on April 15, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Former Princess Diana confidante Paul Burrell believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must act differently

Paul Burrell, the former butler and confidante to Princess Diana, believes that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, must begin to behave differently in public. He shared his comments with GBNews.

Burrell worked for the late Princess of Wales from 1987 through her death in 1997. He knew her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, well.

Therefore, he feels confident in his assessment of Harry’s current behavior compared to the young man he once knew. Burrell calls the couple’s recent public image a “sad truth.”

“They had the world at their feet five years ago,” Burrell assessed. “Now, it seems to be slipping away from them.”

He continued, “I personally believe they should get off their backsides and do something for other people. Instead of always doing things for themselves.”

Paul Burrell compared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not upholding their status as public figures, claims Paul Burrell. He compared the couple’s public personas to that of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Kate and William are doing their public duty brilliantly,” Burrell continued. “If only they [Harry and Meghan] could be a shadow of Kate and William.”

Burrell believes that the couple should return to Africa to continue Harry’s prior work with residents of the country. That would help them “gain some respect in the world,” he says.

“Quite frankly, right now, people aren’t particularly bothered. “It’s Meghan and Harry’s way; their truth matters most,” Burrell exclaimed. He concluded, “It’s time to reassess the situation.”

The couple’s brand is ‘suffering’ but says Meghan Markle is a ‘survivor’ says former royal butler

Meghan Markle attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge on day 1 of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Over the past three years since they formally split from the royal family, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have carefully cultivated their brands of being role models and influencers regarding philanthropic projects. However, the couple has since deviated from that initial model, suffering a series of career blows.

Paul Burrell believes that their brand is “suffering.” However, he believes that although, as a couple, they currently have a tainted reputation, Meghan will pull through.

“Meghan is a survivor,” Burrell assessed. “She’s a very calculating woman and a networker.”

“I think it’s his turn,” he continued. “Harry has done his book, Spare. He has been to the coronation [of King Charles III] and has his court case. Now it’s her turn to get into the pole position.”

Burrell believes that Meghan has to utilize her knowledge in the entertainment industry to branch out into the movies and the beauty and fashion industry. This will help the Duchess of Sussex rebrand herself in a new way, helping the couple out as they try to rehabilitate their public image overall.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly traveling together to Africa to produce a documentary for Netflix as part of the $100M deal they signed in 2020. The couple lives in Montecito, CA, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.