The Duchess of Sussex favors several simple jewelry pieces that she wears over and over again.

Meghan Markle historically sticks to several key jewelry pieces that have become part of her signature look. However, she regularly wears one ring with a hidden message that has nothing to do with her husband, Prince Harry. The ring’s designer weighs in on the intentional diamond stunner.

Meghan Markle wears 1972 Tennis Pinky Ring at the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle regularly wears simple jewelry which holds a special meaning

From the first moment the world was introduced to Meghan Markle as Prince Harry’s then-girlfriend in 2016, her minimalist look was a home run with royal watchers, who may not have been able to afford her designer outfits but could attempt to copy her style with less-expensive labels. Meghan regularly paired several signature jewelry pieces with her daily looks.

These would later include her diamond engagement ring, Welsh gold wedding band, and late mother-in-law Princess Diana‘s Cartier Tank Watch. However, a fourth ring in regular rotation on Meghan’s fingers is a delicate pinky ring with one diamond at its center surrounded by smaller stones.

This ring holds special meaning for Meghan. Surprisingly, it has no connection to the royal family or her husband, Prince Harry.

The 1972 Tennis Pinky Ring, made by Shiffon Co., pays homage to the iconic tennis bracelet. However, the ring’s designer says it symbolizes something even more significant; empowering women.

Per People Magazine, Shilpa Yarlagadda, the ring’s designer, shared the following remarks regarding the Duchess of Sussex. “When Meghan wore our ring, it was just such an amazing moment,” Yarlagadda says.

“Everything she does is with intention, thought, and meaning behind the impact that she could have. I know that when she’s wearing a piece of jewelry, there’s a lot of intention behind it. We both care so much about empowering women, and she’s a fellow female founder with what she’s built, too,” Yarlagadda said.

The Duchess of Sussex’s favorite ring supports women

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2022 Invictus Games | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The 1972 Tennis Pinky Ring designer, Shilpa Yarlagadda, says Meghan Markle always inspired her. “I’ve always been super inspired by her,” she said.

Yarlagadda continued, “I listened to her UN Women’s speech when I was in high school. I watched Suits, and I was part of an organization called One Young World — I was one of their ambassadors, and she’s a counselor for them.”

“I think in many ways, Meghan and so many of these incredible women that have worn our rings inspired me to create Shiffon. Because when I was young, I didn’t really know what I could do,” she continued.

“In high school and growing up in Silicon Valley, which is where I’m from, and especially in Palo Alto, we never saw that many female founders and investors. The original pinky ring was designed to represent a pinky promise, pay it forward, and support women,” the designer concluded.

Meghan Markle has always worn jewelry with intent

When Suits was renewed for a third season, Meghan Markle gifted herself an expensive watch with the intent to someday pass it on to her future daughter. She told Hello! Magazine about the heirloom piece.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version,” Markle said.

“I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.,’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them,” she said. The watch currently retails for $6300.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana in 2021. The couple also has a son, Prince Archie, born in 2019.