The idea that the Duchess of Sussex could resume her acting career in a role earmarked for Princess Diana has one royal commentator seeing red.

A new rumor regarding Meghan Markle has one royal commentator seeing red. Claims the Duchess of Sussex is tipped to star in a sequel to the 1992 film The Bodyguard led Kinsley Schofield to weigh in on the hot-button topic. She furiously stated “the audacity” of casting the Duchess of Sussex in a role initially earmarked for her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in the 1990s was too much to believe.

Whitney Houston and Meghan Markle in side-by-side photographs | Fotos International/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been on the receiving end of bad press for several months. They were involved in a reported chase by the paparazzi in May, and the couple lost a $20M Spotify deal in mid-June.

Rolling Stone reported the couple are in their “flop era.” “Part of the issue the Sussexes are currently facing is that they have made a brand about feuding with the royal family. Now, their feud has reached a stalemate, and it feels like there isn’t much more to say,” the outlet stated.

Therefore, rumors that Meghan has been approached to star in a sequel to the hit 1992 film The Bodyguard shocked royal watchers. The news has generated mixed reviews, with one royal commentator stating, “The audacity.”

Kinsley Schofield said, via GBNews, “The audacity of this rumor. A source told some magazine that Meghan Markle could take Princess Diana’s place in the Kevin Coster sequel.”

“I think this is the biggest crock of you know what. There is no way that Kevin Costner is picking up the phone and calling Meghan saying, ‘I want to make this sequel with you,'” Schofield continued.

“She is on everybody’s ‘no hire’ list now. Her brand is absolutely toxic,” the commentator continued.

Kevin Costner first approached Princess Diana to star in the hit film sequel to ‘The Bodyguard’

In 2019, The Guardian reported Kevin Costner approached Princess Diana to star in a sequel to The Bodyguard. Subsequently, the original movie first starred Whitney Houston as recording star Rachel Marron, whom Coster’s character protected from death threats.

Costner spoke to People TV and shared details regarding Princess Diana’s involvement in the project, facilitated by Sarah Ferguson. He said Diana had some hesitation regarding the role.

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone. She asked, ‘Are we going to have a kissing scene?’ She said it in a very respectful way,” the actor recalled.

“She was nervous because her life was very governed. And I said, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that OK too.’”

Costner said the sequel would have centered on his Bodyguard character, Frank Farmer, protecting Diana’s character. Their relationship would turn romantic. This is the same premise as the original film.

The entertainer said he received the script for the sequel in August 1997. Just one day after Coster had a finished copy, Princess Diana died in a Paris car crash.

While not a critical favorite, The Bodyguard would gross a whopping $411 million. In addition, its accompanying soundtrack topped the global charts and made “I Will Always Love You” one of the most iconic songs of Houston’s career, winning her a Grammy Award in 1994.

Royal commentator upset over Meghan Markle’s connection ‘The Bodyguard’ role once linked to Princess Diana

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield couldn’t contain her ire over the rumor that Meghan Markle could perhaps be tied to a role written for Princess Diana’s acting debut in The Bodyguard. Furthermore, she shared her remarks with GBNews regarding the idea that Meghan could rebrand herself once again as a working actor.

“He [Kevin Costner] had created that role for Princess Diana,” she explained. “She was going back and forth with him at the time of her death trying to get a nude scene written out.”

“That story is so iconic that it offends me beyond all comprehension,” Schofield continued. “That the Meghan crew would try and hijack this story by casting her in the sequel.”

There has been no official word that the rumor surrounding a sequel to The Bodyguard is true. Also, neither Kevin Costner nor Meghan Markle’s representatives have released official statements regarding either actor’s involvement in the potential project.