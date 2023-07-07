A royal writer believes Prince Harry should remain silent regarding any further commentary regarding the royal family.

Prince Harry‘s public image appears to have taken a tumble since splitting with the royal family in 2020. Once one of the clan’s most popular members, Harry’s status slipped once he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals. In the years since Harry has become best known for airing his grievances about his family estrangement. This led one royal commentator to say the Duke of Sussex is “better to be seen and not heard.”

Prince Harry is photographed as he departs the Royal Courts of Justice on March 30, 2023 in London, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s popularity is ‘plummeting’ says royal writer

NewsNation story editor Paula Froelich shared her thoughts regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on On Balance With Leland Vittert. She discussed her article “The Fall of Meghan and Harry, Inc.”

She believes Harry and Meghan’s popularity is “plummeting because they shirk the one thing Americans truly care about, hard work.”

“Can we just discuss the fact that Prince Harry falls into the category of better to be seen than not heard,” Froelich shared. “There’s a whole category of people like that.”

She continued that Prince Harry should understand that his family are public figures, and thus, their every move is captured by cameras. Most of all, he should stop blaming them for his problems.

“He has to stop blaming the press for his problems. He was raised and played in that system,” Froelich continued.

‘We have to split the ‘royals’ from the royals’

There is a clear distinction between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the remainder of the royal family, said royal writer Paula Froelich. She believes the family falls into two categories.

“We have to split the ‘royals’ from the royals,” she explained. “Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles, and Camilla Queen Consort are the royals, and they work really hard.”

However, Froelich was mindful of how Americans viewed much of the royal family’s work. “They’re on their feet, 15 hours a day. Shaking hands, kissing babies. Accepting flowers.”

She continued, “It doesn’t sound that hard. But trust me, it probably is.”

“Then you’ve got the royals, and those are Harry and Meghan. They have deeply, deeply disappointed me and a lot of other people,” she concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allure helped land the couple multimillion-dollar deals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are photographed at a reception for young people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to America in early 2020, settling in her home state of California, the couple’s appeal was still in high demand. Therefore, they soon landed multimillion-dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix to generate content, and Prince Harry wrote his autobiography.

However, in 2023, Spotify released Harry and Meghan from their contract. Rumors that their Netflix deal was also in question were a hot topic.

Royal writer Paula Froelich thinks that the interest in Harry and Meghan’s content was not as unproven as some critics may have believed. “I once wrote that Harry was marrying up [by marrying Meghan].”

She continued, “Here is this woman who actually worked. She was American, and he was practically American by falling in love with her.”

“Meghan was older than him, multiracial, she came from a broken home and worked her way up,” Froelich claimed. “I thought it was great that maybe she could teach him [Harry] some worth ethic or how to be interesting instead of talking about his mother, Princess Diana. But it didn’t work out that way.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still contractually connected to Netflix. They are reportedly producing a television series titled Bad Manners and will soon debut Heart of Invictus on the streaming service.