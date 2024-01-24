The Duchess of Sussex donned a retro look that looked as fashionable as it did over 25 years prior.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, showed off her bare shoulders in a ’90s-styled, black, spaghetti strap dress inspired by the television series Friends. She wore the ensemble during a visit to Jamaica, where she and Prince Harry attended the Bob Marley: One Love biopic premiere.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat among moviegoers in a theater premiering the new biopic, Bob Marley: One Love. Meghan Markle smiled as she sat beside her husband, Prince Harry, before the film began.

Brian Robbins, Tracy James, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the red carpet premiere of the Bob Marley film ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ | Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Brian Robbins, his wife Tracy James, Meghan, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, posed together on the red carpet ahead of the Bob Marley: One Love film at the Carib 5 Theatre on Jan. 23, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. The duchess wore a formfitting black tank top with spaghetti straps and a calf-length full satin skirt.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Andrew and Juliet Holness and Olivia Grange at the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ premiere | Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s all-black ensemble was reminiscent of Jennifer Aniston’s Friends style in the 1990s. Her character, Rachel Green, regularly paired basic tight-fitting tanks with spaghetti straps and stylish bottoms.

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc made up the cast of NBC’s ‘Friends’ | Getty Images

The duchess slicked her hair back in her signature bun and wore little jewelry other than large copper earrings. She wore her wedding band and a pinky ring on her right hand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t been to Jamaica since 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to Jamaica for the first time since attending the 2017 wedding of Harry’s longtime friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip to Lara Hughes-Young. That trip was before their engagement in November of that same year.

This is the couple’s first joint outing in 2024. On Friday, Jan. 19, Prince Harry attended the Living Legend of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills. He was honored as an inductee.

Harry attended the event alone. Meghan was set to join him but remained home because one of their children reportedly became ill. It was not revealed if the child was son Prince Archie or daughter Princess Lilibet.

Bob Marley: One Love hits theaters on Feb. 14. It stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary singer and Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita.