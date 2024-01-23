The Duke of Sussex was the recipient of a Living Legends of Aviation Award in Beverly Hills, California.

Prince Harry‘s Living Legend of Aviation Award is “meaningless,” claims a royal correspondent. They believe Harry’s attendance at a Beverly Hills gala, where he posed alongside several key Hollywood celebs, proves how he has “sunk” since leaving the royal family behind.

Prince Harry’s 2 star photo ops the night he accepted his award

The Duke of Sussex was honored at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards alongside those who have significantly contributed to the aviation and aerospace worlds. Prince Harry accepted his award alongside Navy pilot Fred George, CAE president and CEO Marc Parent, and American aviator Steve Hinton.

Harry mingled with other attendees and celebrities, including the night’s host, John Travolta, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancé, Lauren Sanchez, who was recognized for her aviation accomplishments at the event.

In an Instagram slideshow, Sanchez shared a photograph with Harry, Travolta, and Bezos. The black and white photo featured Harry wearing a tuxedo, standing to Travolta’s left.

However, royal correspondent Daniela Elser questioned the “meaningless” award and Harry’s participation in the event. She discussed the duke’s photo ops with Travolta, Sanchez, Bezos, and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe.

Elser said Mario-Max and Harry’s photo depicts “Two titled men. Who, with differing degrees of enthusiasm, have used their royal connections to cash in to keep themselves in velvet dinner jackets. Just the necessities, right?”

Mario-Max is not a prince by birth. He took on the royal title in 2008 after his adopted mother married Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe.

Elser said, “How has Harry sunk to this? To willingly make the roughly four-hour round-trip drive from his Montecito home to Beverly Hills. So that he can receive a meaningless award during an evening of mutual ego-stroking and dry chicken breast mains. All in front of a crowd of wrinkle-free foreheads?”

Prince Harry attended without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry attended the Legends of Aviation award event solo. His wife, Meghan Markle, remained home with their two children, son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet.

She was expected to accompany her husband. But reportedly, Meghan pulled out of attending the event at the last minute as one of their children fell ill.

Daniela Elser believes that Meghan Markle made the right decision. She wrote for News.com.au, “Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had the supremely good sense to stay at home for a night that sounds like the equivalent of the opening of an A4 envelope.”

She continued that as the fourth anniversary of Megxit has passed, Harry and Meghan still flounder without the palace’s support. “The duke and duchess are the epitome of best intentions come a bit undone. Their ambitions seemingly have been hobbled by the vicissitudes of paying work and lacking the well-oiled infrastructure of the palace.”

Prince Harry spoke of Princess Diana in his acceptance speech

In a YouTube clip featuring his acceptance speech at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards, Prince Harry honored his late mother, Princess Diana. He also spoke of John Travolta’s royal family connection.

Harry discussed Travolta dancing with his mother at the 1985 White House Correspondents Dinner. He said, “I was just a 1-year-old when you danced with my mom at the White House, and now look at us.”

“The only thing left to do is not dance together but fly together,” he added. Harry then said he was “proud” to be recognized among such a “dynamic and inspiring group of individuals.” He said that flying has been a “transcendent” experience.

Prince Harry served for 10 years in the British Army. He participated in two operational tours of Afghanistan, as a Forward Air Controller in 2007/08 and as an Apache Pilot between September 2012 and January 2013.