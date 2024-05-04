Matt Roloff said he felt the season 25 finale of 'Little People, Big World' put 'a nice button on the show.'

What’s next for the Roloff family? The future of Little People, Big World is unclear following the season 25 finale. The TLC reality show wrapped up its latest season with an episode that felt very much like a series finale. But the network hasn’t confirmed that LPBW has ended, and even the show’s stars aren’t sure what’s to come, Matt Roloff revealed in a recent social media update.

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ canceled?

TLC advertised the April 23 episode of Little People, Big World as a season finale, not a series finale. But it definitely felt like the Roloff family was saying goodbye.

In the episode, Matt’s son Zach Roloff and his wife Tori Roloff – who’ve already confirmed they are done with the show – reflected on building their own future with their kids and their complicated relationship with Matt. Meanwhile, Matt and his ex-wife Amy got together with their new partners to look back on how much things have changed since the show premiered in 2006. The episode ended with the gates to Roloff Farms closing, perhaps for the final time.

TLC hasn’t officially announced that Little People, Big World is canceled. However, the network also hasn’t shared any updates about season 26. In a lengthy Facebook post, Matt acknowledged that it felt like the show was over. Zach was the only one of Matt and Amy’s four kids who still appeared on the show. With his and Tori’s exit, there’s even less family drama to film.

“As more and more family members drift away from the show it becomes more difficult to produce the same content,” Matt noted.

“Viewers want relationship drama and then resolutions,” he added, apparently referencing his conflict with Zach over the sale of the family farm, which has been a major storyline in recent seasons.

Matt Roloff doesn’t know what the future holds for ‘LPBW’

In his post, Matt said that the family had finished filming the most recent season in September 2023. Though he wasn’t sure what the future holds for Little People, Big World, he theorized that TLC could be planning “look-back special shows” and that was why the latest episode was not described as a series finale.

Matt also hinted that as dynamics in the Roloff family change, there was a chance the show could return. Little People, Big World nearly ended in 2010 when he and Amy decided to step away from filming for the sake of their kids, he said. But they worked out a new deal with TLC that allowed for a less disruptive filming schedule.

“It’s my opinion that you just never know what might happen in the future,” Matt wrote. “I know I can’t predict the future — It’s my guess that the network can’t either….”

Matt is ‘content and satisfied’ with how ‘Little People, Big World’ ended

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Even if Little People, Big World never returns to TV, Matt is satisfied with the way things ended.

“I do think that TLC did a nice job on the last Tuesday ‘season finale’ episode hedging their bets and putting a nice button on the show and where the family (members that still participate) stands,” he wrote. “So if LPBW never does come back (in whatever various other forms) I think consensus is they wrapped up the Roloff LPBW crazy train saga pretty good– That’s why many of you felt it was a series finale.”

“So on this matter of whether last Tuesday was the Last LPBW Show forever?? Nobody really knows at this point,” he added. “I feel very content and satisfied with the run of shows and the journey we shared with you all!”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.