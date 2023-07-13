Amy Roloff shared what life was like raising kids with Matt Roloff. Here's what the 'Little People, Big World' star said to her social media followers.

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continued to show Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff’s relationship post-divorce. Amy’s now married to Chris Marek, and Matt recently got engaged to Caryn Chandler. With that said, Amy’s still giving fans insights into what her life with Matt was like. Here’s what she recently spilled on Facebook Live.

Amy Roloff discussed what it was really like raising kids with Matt Roloff

Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Amy and Matt Roloff clearly had different philosophies when it came to parenting. Together, they have four children — but only Zach Roloff remains on Little People, Big World. Now, Amy can reflect on her time as a parent while still married to Matt. She recently discussed via Facebook Live what it was like disciplining the kids during their younger years, especially with Matt not around.

“Discipline is challenging for a married couple because you might have different ways, different styles of doing it,” Amy started. She then explained how her kids had a lot of freedom, as they lived on Roloff Farms and could roam all 33 acres at their leisure.

“Matt was good,” Amy continued. “Because he wasn’t around the kids as much when something did go wrong, I think he was more, like, putting the hammer down. I was like, OK, let’s take this in stages. So, you know, we were kind of back and forth. But I probably ruled and did most of the discipline and stuff like that. And some people think I wasn’t harsh enough. But I’m also about giving kids choices, helping them be a part of what’s happening.”

Amy also explained that her method of time-out was putting the kids in the bathroom. While this likely wouldn’t have been Matt’s approach had he been home more often, she found it helpful. “At least you got a toilet if you gotta go,” Amy added.

When did Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff divorce?

Matt and Amy Roloff finalized their divorce in May 2016, creating a major plot point in Little People, Big World. Not only did the couple have massive differences between them, but Amy believed Matt wasn’t entirely faithful to her during their marriage.

In Amy’s memoir, A Little Me, she detailed how she thought Matt and the “former farm manager” of Roloff Farms had a romantic connection. Fans later realized the farm manager was Caryn Chandler, Matt’s fiancée as of April 2023.

“Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship,” Amy wrote in her book. “I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

The exes are filming a new season of ‘Little People, Big World’

Matt and Amy Roloff moved on from their divorce. But they’re still committed to creating new seasons of Little People, Big World.

After season 24 concluded, fans felt uncertain as to whether TLC could renew the series. But Amy Roloff told fans that she started filming.

“Well, we are for one more season at least,” Amy said while speaking live on social media. “We’re filming, so I’m assuming there are more episodes coming.”

Matt also gave a clue that he’s back for more. “I’ve been super busy building my house, keeping up with growing grandkids, reorganizing the farm, working with Jacob on the new commercial well/irrigation system (five years in the making) … making TV shows, and mostly just enjoying my engagement and time with Caryn!” he posted to Instagram on May 1, 2023.

As of May 2023, TLC hasn’t officially renewed Little People, Big World. But fans can expect an announcement soon.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.