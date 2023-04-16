‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Proves She’s Not Hurting for Money, Hires Workers for New Shop Build

TLC’s Little People, Big World fans want to know what’s happening with Zach and Tori Roloff. The couple had a severe falling out with Matt Roloff over Roloff Farms in season 24, and it’s unclear where they stand on continuing the show in the future. But it appears Tori isn’t too worried about her income, as she revealed she hired workers to help build a two-story shop on her property.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Tori Roloff said she hired workers to help build a shop on her property

Tori Roloff keeps Little People, Big World fans updated on what’s happening with her home. On April 13, 2023, she posted about the windows she wants to change — and she told her fans that she hired workers to help build a shop on her property.

“What’s up, guys? I’m in my closet and I’m taking this down because it looks so bad,” Tori said on her Instagram Stories while standing in front of the window. “So, here we go. Taking it down. And I am going to paint frost on my window. Stay tuned.” She then removed the film she had over the window, which revealed a portable toilet outside the house. ‘Yes, there’s a porta potty out there,” she added.

“The port-o-potty is for the workers working on our shop haha,” she added in text over her next Instagram story. She then went forth with her plan to add frost to the window.

Tori first mentioned the two-story shop in March 2023. “We’re building a shop!!” she posted to her Instagram Stories on March 1. “Sorry, I guess I haven’t said that!”

Later in her stories, Tori added that Zach also enhanced the garden. “We just bought really beautiful hydrangeas and Zach got me a lilac tree, so now I’m just excited to plant those,” Tori noted.

What is Zach and Tori Roloff’s income?

TLC never revealed exactly how much they paid the Roloffs for Little People, Big World. But it’s estimated that Zach Roloff was making about $7,000 per episode and Tori Roloff was pulling in between $1,500 and $3,000 per episode. Season 24 contained just 10 episodes, which means the couple’s income just from one season of the show was likely around $100,000. If Zach and Tori participate in two seasons per year, that’s an estimated $200,000 in income just from the series.

Zach and Tori have other ways of making money, too. Tori has brand partnerships that likely bring in a lot of cash, as she has nearly 2 million Instagram followers. While Zach doesn’t typically partake in brand partnerships, he also has 1 million followers and could make money on social media.

Additionally, Tori has a photography business and has experience as a teacher. She’s mentioned potentially going back to teaching one day.

Is she continuing to film ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25?

It’s unclear if Zach and Tori Roloff plan to continue filming Little People, Big World. Tori gave clues to her followers that suggest she’s finished with the show. She told her fans her time was “coming to a close,” and she added an Instagram post suggesting big changes are coming her way.

With that said, Amy Roloff verified that the show is continuing to film. “Well, we are for one more season at least,” Amy said on Instagram Live. “We’re filming, so I’m assuming there are more episodes coming.”

If Amy’s filming, it’s more than likely that Zach and Tori are, too — but it might just be for one more season.

