Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Continue to Slam Their Eldest Child’s Adoptive Parents on Social Media: Fans Question Their Motives

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra continue to bash the adoptive parents of their eldest daughter. Both have made comments about the couple's disinterest in meeting up in recent months. Fans can't figure out what they are trying to accomplish.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is just two weeks away from the premiere of its second season. In the lead-up to the premiere, the cast is cooking up drama on social media. Jenelle Evans is feuding with former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham. Now, Catelynn Lowell is throwing shade at the adoptive parents of her firstborn child. It isn’t the first time drama between Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra and the couple that adopted their daughter has erupted.

Catelynn Lowell throws shade at Carly’s adoptive parents

Things between Catelynn Lowell and the adoptive parents of Carly, the child she gave birth to when she was still a teen, are apparently not going well. Catelynn took to Instagram on May 9 to complain about the lack of access she has to the child she and her husband, Tyler, gave up for adoption. In a now-expired Instagram story, Catelynn said Brandon and Teresa Davis did not make time for a visit this year. Catelynn called out the couple for claiming they “love” her while refusing to make time for her. She did not explain whether a scheduled visit had been canceled or if they had failed to set up a time to meet.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Fans were quick to sound off on social media about Catelynn’s post. Opinions have been mixed. Still, several Reddit users have wondered exactly what Catelynn is trying to accomplish with such an inflammatory post. Tyler took to Facebook to defend his wife. In his post, he insisted that he and Catelynn understand that Brandon and Teresa have the right to make decisions for Carly. Still, he said, they are disappointed whenever they don’t get to connect with their biological child. He finished his post by insisting that the adoption journey is always complicated and filled with emotion.

Catelynn and Tyler have slammed the couple in the past

Catelynn’s recent Instagram rant is far from the first time that the Teen Mom couple has publicized tension between them and Carly’s adoptive parents. In February, Tyler took aim at the couple who adopted his first-born daughter. In a now-famous tweet, Tyler responded to a fan questioning what Carly’s parents would think of his OnlyFans account.

Tyler claimed he could do nothing to gain their approval. He went on to say they wouldn’t approve of him even if he were “Mother Teresa.” Tyler has been vocal about his resentment toward the Davises several times over the years. Tension appears to bubble over when schedules do not align.

In season 5 of Teen Mom: OG, Catelynn, and Tyler argued after Tyler posted videos of one of their visits. Catelynn noted that Carly’s adoptive parents explicitly asked that they not share photos on social media. The decision caused tension between the Davises, Catelynn, and Tyler. Teresa and Brandon Davis have never commented on the situation publicly and prefer to maintain a low profile.