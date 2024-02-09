Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra shared their story with the world in 16 and Pregnant. The parents had their first child, Carly, at 16 years old. Due to their age, lives at home, and finances, they gave her up for adoption to Brandon and Teresa Davis. Recently, Tyler may have revealed his rocky relationship with Brandon and Teresa, as he slammed them on social media.

‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra revealed he doesn’t aim to ‘please’ Brandon and Teresa Davis, Carly’s adoptive parents

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra has been in the MTV spotlight for over a decade, and he’s certainly grown over time. He and Catelynn Lowell gave their first daughter, Carly, up for adoption. They maintained a good relationship with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, as they hoped to have contact with Carly through the years still. Tyler and Catelynn had three more kids — Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya Rose, 3.

Unfortunately, Tyler and Catelynn have had a few hiccups with Carly’s adoptive family. And Tyler recently tweeted that he doesn’t care to “please” Brandon and Teresa, especially regarding his OnlyFans account.

A fan asked Tyler, “What are you going to do in 10 years when the MTV money is gone and no one gives a damn about your OF? Oh, and how do you expect Brandon and Teresa to respond to this? They don’t want to be associated with this nonsense.”

“As far as B & T go, I couldn’t please them or get their approval if I was damn Mother Teresa herself lol,” he wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter. “Besides, I refuse to live my life trying to live up to anyone’s expectations besides my own!”

Brandon and Teresa Davis had to remind the ‘Teen Mom’ stars that Carly is their child

Teen Mom OG stars Catelyn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra generally have a civil relationship with Brandon and Teresa Davis. However, they’ve had differing opinions in the past. In April 2015, Tyler asked if he could put photos of Carly on social media. Brandon and Teresa vetoed the idea.

“We have a platform to speak on adoption from an adoptive parent perspective that nobody else has,” Teresa said on Teen Mom OG, according to Us Weekly. “The baby biologically is yours, but in every other way, she is our child, and you have to trust our decisions.”

However, Brandon and Teresa made it clear that they feel incredibly grateful for Catelynn and Tyler. Teresa explained on the Teen Mom OG: Reunion how it felt to hold Carly for the first time. “And then you have this sweet, young girl, birth mother, who’s handing that child to me,” Teresa stated. “I mean, it’s definitely an experience like no other.”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra had issues communicating with Carly’s adoptive parents

A past episode of Teen Mom OG showed Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra wanting answers from Carly’s adoptive parents, Teresa and Brandon Davis. Catelynn and Tyler felt that Brandon and Teresa weren’t communicating with them regarding how they could have one-on-one time with Carly. Dawn, the adoption counselor, reminded Catelynn and Tyler that while Catelynn and Tyler could request time with Carly, visits were up to Brandon and Teresa’s discretion.

“They determine what is in the best interest of Carly,” Dawn explained.

“They need to just let me know, like, are we done having visits forever?” Catelynn asked. “Until she’s 18, I’ll hear nothing from her?” Catelynn then broke down in tears over not hearing back from the adoptive family.

