MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 is here, and the series brings back Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. The high school sweethearts first attained fame through 16 and Pregnant, and they’ve candidly shown fans their journey through adulthood and parenthood. So, how old are Catelynn and Tyler’s kids in 2023? Here’s what to know.

How old are Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s kids in 2023?

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra dated on and off since high school, and the couple finally got married in 2015. Before marriage, fans witnessed their ups and downs through parenthood — especially when it came to their first daughter, Carly, in 2009. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 stars gave their first daughter up for adoption, as they knew they were too young to take on becoming her parents.

Carly Elizabeth Davis is 14 years old in 2023, and Catelynn and Tyler maintain a relationship with her.

Catelynn posted a photo of her three daughters and Carly to Instagram in June 2023. “Had an amazing visit with our girl,” Catelynn captioned the post. “She’s funny, kind, SMART, goofy, and STUNNING. Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!! But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time, and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!”

Catelynn and Tyler’s second daughter, Novalee Reign Baltierra, is 8 years old in 2023. The couple had Novalee the same year they tied the knot — 2015. At this point, they knew they were ready to take on parenthood.

The couple’s third daughter, Vaeda Luma Baltierra, was born in 2019, making her 4 years old in 2023.

finally, their fourth daughter, Rya Rose Baltierra, was born in August 2021, making her 2 years old in August 2023.

Catelynn had 2 miscarriages in the past

Before Catelynn Lowell gave birth to her fourth child, she had two miscarriages. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 star explained how the first miscarriage triggered her.

“The reason why I got triggered when I had the first miscarriage was because it was losing a child all over again,” she said on reality TV. “And that trauma from being 16 years old and handing your child away to somebody really got triggered, and it brought up all sorts of emotions.”

While the second miscarriage wasn’t easy, Catelynn felt that the work she did on her mental health helped her immensely. “I think the only thing that’s different this time around is, obviously, my mental health is in a better state because it’s not, like, overcoming me,” she told Tyler, according to Us Weekly.

“I can tell the mental health work I’ve done has worked, but that being said, it still sucks, and you still have a moment of being mad at your body,” she added. “It’s super hard and it’s a traumatic experience.”

Just a few months after the second miscarriage, Catelynn announced her pregnancy with Rya. “This rainbow was worth the storm,” she wrote on Instagram in February 2021. “Baby Baltierra coming soon.”

The couple is featured in ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2

While it seems unlikely that Carly will make an appearance in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra will likely bring their other three daughters into the TV series.

The new season, which premieres on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, will focus on Tyler starting ketamine therapy treatments to help him with his mental health and deal with trauma related to his own child abuse. Catelynn and Tyler also breached this subject in the past.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

