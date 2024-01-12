'Teen Mom' couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra can't seem to sell their octagon-shaped home. Here's their new asking price.

MTV’s 16 & Pregnant introduced fans to high school sweethearts Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, and Teen Mom gave fans even more insight into the couple’s lives. Catelynn and Tyler have always stood by each other’s sides through their ups and downs. And they bought a few houses together through the years. Unfortunately, the couple appears to be having trouble selling their famous octagon-shaped home, as they just slashed the selling price by $5,000.

Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are in the spotlight for failing to sell their octagon-shaped home in Croswell, Michigan. The couple put the house on the market in August 2023, and it still hasn’t sold as of January 2024. Catelynn and Tyler originally listed the home for $454,900, and they lowered the asking price to $449,900 as of December 2023.

The famous couple bought the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in 2017 for just $220,000. Through the years, Tyler helped update the historic home built in 1869. Tyler changed the home’s siding from white to blue, and he built a wrap-around porch. He also significantly updated the interior, giving the kitchen a refined look with wood cabinets, a backsplash of white brick, granite countertops, and blue paint on the walls. The family also has unique light fixtures in the kitchen and dining room, as well as a fireplace from France to keep them cozy while they eat.

The original homeowner was a captain and wanted an exotic piece in the home,” Tyler wrote on Instagram about the fireplace in the dining room, according to The Sun. “It’s even older than the house itself!”

“Hexagon floor. Horizontal subway walls. This driftwood vanity and the ceramic monochrome colors are satisfying as hell to me,” he added about the house’s unique design.

The property is just as impressive as the house itself. Catelynn and Tyler’s octagon-shaped house sits on 15 acres of land, and they built a horse stable to go with the chicken coop, shed, and pool.

The couple bought a new home in January 2023 for $435,000

Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra wanted more space for their family, so they bought a new home on Jan. 9, 2023. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,296-square-foot custom-built home in Lexington, Michigan, gives the couple more room than they ever dreamed.

“Yes, we are moving,” Catelynn said on TikTok at the time, according to The Sun. I need some more usable space. The new house has a fully finished basement, which will be great as the kids get older.”

The home is beautiful and comes complete with a bedroom, laundry room, office, full bathroom, dining room, and a sitting room on the main floor. The master bedroom on the second floor has a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi tub in its private bathroom. As for the kitchen, the couple enjoys granite countertops, an island with bar seating, and a breakfast nook.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra paid off a massive federal tax lien in 2021

Given the Teen Mom couple’s new home they purchased in 2023, it appears Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have a steady income stream. However, they hit financial trouble in the recent past. They paid off a federal tax lien in 2021 of over $500,000. They then owed $321,000 in 2022 for another lien.

The couple received backlash for promoting fundraisers and pushing Tyler’s OnlyFans. Catelynn encouraged her fans to donate to her daughter’s cheerleading squad. She even claimed she would follow the person who gave the most money on social media. Fans were confused by the offer, as they thought the couple was doing fine financially.

