MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 features 16 and Pregnant originals Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. Fans have watched the couple’s journey for over a decade, and they’ve had numerous ups and downs that could easily destroy a relationship. So, are Catelynn and Tyler still together? Here’s what to know.

Are Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra still together?

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are still together in 2023, as seen in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2.

Fans first saw Catelynn and Tyler back in 2009. While on 16 and Pregnant, the couple made the difficult decision to put their daughter, Carly, up for adoption. While they agreed they eventually wanted children, they knew they weren’t ready to take on that responsibility as teens.

Catelynn and Tyler officially got engaged in 2013. They then had their second child together, Novalee, in 2015, and they officially got married seven months later. Catelynn had a miscarriage in 2018, and she then had a rainbow baby in 2019. She and Tyler were over the moon to welcome their daughter, Vaeda.

“After the initial shock wore off, I started getting excited due to the fact that the universe obviously wanted this baby to come into the world no matter what!” Tyler told Us Weekly at the time. “And after the miscarriage, this is truly a blessing … like every child!”

Finally, Catelynn and Tyler had another daughter, Rya Rose, in 2021.

Rumors swirled through the years that the couple was going to call it quits on their marriage. But in 2022, Catelyn made sure fans knew she and Tyler were going strong. “No we aren’t,” she wrote online in response to a news source that claimed she and Tyler split.

Catelynn responded to her brother alleging that Tyler has a boyfriend

Despite Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s strong relationship, rumors continue to circulate. Catelynn slammed her brother online after he made unsubstantiated claims that suggested Tyler had a secret boyfriend. Her brother, Nick Lowell, went live on social media to make these claims.

“If you believe anything my ‘brother’ said on his Live, then you are just as crazy as him,” Catelynn wrote on Instagram Stories in June 2023, according to The Sun. “This poor kid is so brainwashed. It’s insane and sad. Hopefully, one day, when he’s older, he will realize. And how he pretends he’s so nice to me, he’s not!”

Catelynn also alleged that her brother steals from her and treats her horribly. She also said she paid for a lie detector test for him.

The couple appears on ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2

Fans get to see Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra in the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2. During the season, Catelynn asks for advice on how to talk to her young girls about body safety. As for Tyler, he seeks ketamine treatment therapy to help him with past traumas from childhood.

Tyler discussed the child sexual abuse he endured in a previous episode of Teen Mom. “I definitely feel a hypervigilance with my kids and I think the closer my oldest daughter Nova gets to the age that stuff happened to me, I feel like paranoia of, like, everything from her teachers and where and who,” he explained to his therapist, according to The Sun.

“I get angry,” he continued. “… I feel very betrayed by adults and, like, I think the message that no one’s gonna help me so I gotta figure out a way to get through this without it affecting me forever.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

