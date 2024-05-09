Jenelle Evans might be picking up her reality TV career from a brand new location. Rumors suggest the mother of three is planning to move her family to Florida now that she and David Eason have split.

A lot has been happening in Jenelle Evans’ life in recent months. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star has separated from her husband, David Eason, regained her job with MTV, and reconnected with old friends. She is looking to shake things up even more. According to rumors, Jenelle Evans is planning a move to a new state, and a recent Teen Mom: The Next Chapter trailer suggests the move could play out on-screen.

Jenelle Evans is reportedly planning a big move

Jenelle Evans is making major moves in her life. Not only has she gained employment with MTV again, but she’s also looking to hop states. According to an insider who spoke with TMZ, Evans is currently in the market for a new house in Florida. The insider claims Evans spent some time in Florida last week touring properties and weighing her options. She is said to be searching for a home in the Central Florida area. The mother of three currently resides in North Carolina. She was in Florida last week with co-star Briana DeJesus. DeJesus’ home base is in Central Florida.

MTV’s recent Teen Mom: The Next Chapter trailer bolstered the report’s credibility. In a trailer dropped to the Teen Mom social media pages, Evans is seen in the final seconds walking down a street. In her voiceover, Evans says that a “fresh start” would be good.

Surely, there is no better way to get a fresh start than to move to a different state. If the trailer and recent reports are any indication, Evans’ storyline in the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will focus on a potential move from North Carolina to Florida. MTV will likely cover her impending divorce, as well.

Can Jenelle Evans really make a big move right now?

While Evans is rumored to be searching for a home close to Briana DeJesus’ Kissimmee-area home, some followers wonder if she can really pick up and move so quickly. Evans and Eason have not started divorce proceedings, but presumably, he’ll want at least some custody of the child he shares with Evans once the process is underway. If Eason wants to fight it, he could prevent Evans from taking their shared child, Ensley Eason, out of state. Eason is likely the only father who would try to prevent Evans from moving states.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | MTV/YouTube

Evans shares her other two children with different former partners. She shares her eldest child, Jace Evans, with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. Lewis has shown up in recent months to connect with Jace. Still, it is the first time he’s had any relationship with him. He does not have a custody arrangement in place. Nathan Griffith is the father of Evans’ second child, Kaiser Griffith. Griffith was initially involved with his son, but he has not had contact with him in some time. Griffith has had a host of legal and health troubles to contend with in recent months. It is unlikely he would fight a move.