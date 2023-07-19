Nathan Griffith was arrested in Las Vegas on July 13 after strangling his own sister. The former 'Teen Mom 2' cast member is no stranger to the police. He's been arrested multiple times before, including one additional time in June.

Nathan Griffith is in a world of legal trouble. The former marine rose to fame when he appeared on Teen Mom 2 with his then-fiancee, Janelle Evans. It has been years since the couple were last together, but Griffith remains in the public eye and rarely for positive news. Most recently, Griffith was arrested twice in just two months. First for driving under the influence and later for domestic battery. It is far from Nathan Griffith’s first arrest, though.

Nathan Griffith was arrested for driving drunk and then for domestic battery this summer

In June 2023, Nathan Griffith was arrested for driving under the influence in Miami Beach, Florida. The arrest came after concerned citizens called police to report a fight. According to several sources, Griffith and his wife had a heated argument before Griffith took off. When police located him, he was sitting inside his car with the engine running. An empty bottle of vodka was found in the vehicle. Sometime after the arrest, Griffith left Florida. There is no word on where his wife of just a few months is located.

After leaving Florida, Nathan appears to have decided to spend time in Nevada with his sister and her husband. That is where things turned violent. According to the victim, Heather Griffith, who spoke with the U.S. Sun, her brother, Nathan, was drinking heavily in her home when the incident occurred.

Heather told the publication that on July 12, her brother attacked her when her husband left the house. She told the outlet that Griffith threw her to the ground and choked her repeatedly while telling her she was going to die before she could push him off of her and run out of the house. Police were called and immediately detained the former reality TV star.

Another domestic battery charge occurred in February 2023

The most recent arrests aren’t Griffith’s first run-in with the law this year. In February 2023, Griffith was arrested in Florida after allegedly strangling his girlfriend. According to TMZ, police responded to a private residence after Griffith’s brother-in-law called concerned about a domestic dispute.

According to the outlet, the brother-in-law told police Griffith informed him he had “lost it” on his girlfriend. The case was dropped after the victim refused to cooperate with police. The victim in the February case is not the woman Griffith is now married to. Griffith and his wife married in May 2023, after meeting for the first time in April, according to the U.S. Sun.

Griffith’s past is riddled with additional arrests

2023 wasn’t just a bad year for the former reality TV cast member. Griffith has a long and lengthy history of arrests, just like the rest of Janelle Evans’ exes. He was arrested in September 2013 after a traffic stop. He was charged with a DUI. Evans was in the car with Griffith at the time.

Just seven months later, In 2014, Griffith was picked up after driving recklessly on a suspended license. He was also charged with resisting arrest. The following year, Griffith was arrested for domestic violence. An additional DUI charge followed in 2019. In 2020, a restraining order against Griffith was granted for stalking. No criminal charges were filed.

Griffith is due back in court on Aug. 1.