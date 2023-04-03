‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Says She and Zach Roloff ‘Aren’t Separating’ After Speculation

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 featured Zach and Tori Roloff. The couple moved from Oregon to Washington after Zach failed to strike a deal with Matt Roloff over Roloff Farms. After the season, Tori continues to give updates to fans on what she and Zach are up to — and she recently joked that she and Zach “arent’ separating.” Here’s what she posted.

Tori Roloff said she’s not ‘separating’ from Zach Roloff in new Instagram Stories

Zach and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC UK via YouTube

Zach and Tori Roloff married in 2015 and make a fantastic parenting team to their three kids. While the couple’s gone through their ups and downs (as seen on Little People, Big World), they remain committed to each other. Tori recently posted to her Instagram Stories about how she and Zach “aren’t separating.”

On April 2, 2023, Tori posted photos to her Instagram Stories of two of her kids at Lee Farms in Oregon. She went with a friend, but Zach didn’t attend. “It was the most Oregon spring Easter egg hunt ever and the kids were loving it!” her friend posted to Instagram Stories. Tori then copied the story over to her own Stories.

After several photos of the kids, Tori posted a photo of Zach in front of the new shop space on their property. The couple’s been hard at work building a new shop. “Don’t worry, Zach and I aren’t separating,” Tori captioned the post. “I’m only losing him to this shop build,” she continued with crying-laughing emojis.

“zroloff07 stayed home with the babe because it was hailing and raining,” Tori added.

The ‘Little People, Big World’ couple sparked divorce rumors in the past

Zach and Tori Roloff sparked rumors of a separation before. In Little People, Big World Season 24, the couple argued on camera. Tori said she didn’t yell “ever,” and Zach countered by saying, “I wouldn’t say ever.” Tori then accused Zach of never giving her enough credit as a mother and wife.

“This is an issue in our marriage currently,” Tori stated. She then stated she was “exhausted” and she was “pouring from an empty cup.”

The on-screen arguing coupled with fan speculation on Instagram led some Little People, Big World viewers to assume the worst. Thankfully, Zach and Tori are committed to each other through thick and thin.

How much are Zach and Tori Roloff worth?

Zach and Tori Roloff are estimated to have a combined net worth of around $700,000, and they’ve accrued a lot of their money through their many seasons of Little People, Big World. Their income sources might change in the future, though. Tori told her Instagram followers that she’s ready to move forward without the show in the future.

“How long do you plan to be on television?” a fan asked on Tori’s Instagram Stories.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori answered.

Tori gave another clue that she’s ready to throw in the towel. “There are a lot of big changes on the horizon for Zach and I and our family,” she posted to Instagram on March 31, 2023. “I’m really looking forward to all the new things that we get to do together while also saying goodbye to things we’ve done forever! This summer is going to be a lot of fun but also a lot of growth!!”

