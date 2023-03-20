‘LPBW’: Zach and Tori Roloff’s Relationship Timeline

The reality show Little People, Big World first premiered on TLC in 2006. Now with its 24th season completed, Little People, Big World stars ex-partners Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff and their son Zach Roloff with his wife Tori Roloff. When the show originally premiered, the series focused on Matt and Amy’s marriage while they raised their children Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob. Here’s a look at Zach and Tori’s complete relationship timeline on Little People, Big World.

Zach and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC UK via YouTube

Zach and Tori Roloff met in 2010

According to Us Weekly, Tori revealed how she and Zach first met to The Knot.

“We were both too shy to really approach one another, but we had both told a fellow coworker we thought the other was cute!” Tori said according to Us Weekly. “This coworker of ours was so insistent that Zach talk to me, but he was too nervous so nothing really came about. However, about three or four months later, Zach finally got the courage to call me.”

After Zach reached out to Tori, their first date was a movie.

The ‘Little People, Big World’ couple married in 2015

After dating for multiple years, Zach proposed to Tori in 2014. The two were later married in 2015 at the Roloff’s famous family farm in Oregon.

For their five-year wedding anniversary, Tori shared a tribute to her husband on social media.

“5 years ago I made the easiest decision of my life. To marry Zach. I have learned more in the past 5 years than I feel like I have in my last 29. I am so thankful for Zach’s guiding heart and his patience for me and our kids. He is the best leader for our family and he makes us all better every single day. There’s no one else that makes me laugh harder or smile bigger. I love you so much babe uh. Let’s keep this thing rolling. Happy anniversary!” Tori wrote on Instagram.

Zach and Tori Roloff have multiple children together

Since marrying in 2015, Zach and Tori have had three children. In 2017, Tori gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son named Jackson. The two welcomed a daughter named Lilah in November 2019. On April 30, 2022, Tori announced on Instagram that she and Zach had their third child, a son named Josiah.

Before giving birth to Josiah, Tori revealed in March 2021 that she had a miscarriage.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” the reality star wrote on Instagram.

Leading up to Josiah’s birth, Tori was outspoken about what it was like to be pregnant following a miscarriage.

“I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy. This pregnancy, it’s been so difficult to get excited. However, we have seen baby multiple times and we’ve heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it’s strong. I’m at the point that my husband makes fun of me for going to all the appointments because my OB teased that by the third most women skip out on them,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

Tori supported Zach through surgery

On Feb. 9, 2023, Tori shared an update with LPBW fans on Instagram. In the update, Tori posted photos of Zach in the hospital and she revealed that Zach had an emergency procedure.

“Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!” Tori wrote on Instagram. “You’re a freaking bad a**, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I’m so proud of you.”

Season 24 of Little People, Big World concluded on Jan. 3, 2023. Fans can continue keeping up with Zach and Tori Roloff’s relationship on the couple’s social media pages.