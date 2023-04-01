‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Might’ve Verified Falling Out With Tori Roloff

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed Zach and Tori Roloff’s life in Battle Ground, Washington. The couple moved away from Roloff Farms after a falling out with Matt Roloff, but they continued to film on the show unlike Zach’s twin, Jeremy Roloff. Jeremy’s wife, Audrey Roloff, was once close to Tori, but the sisters-in-law were rumored to be feuding. Recently, Audrey might’ve verified the feud on social media.

What happened with Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff? Rumors suggested they were feuding

Tori Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Tori Roloff remains on Little People, Big World, but Audrey Roloff took a step back. While fans never see the sisters-in-law interacting on the show, many assumed they had a close relationship when the cameras were turned off. Unfortunately, feud rumors swirled. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Tori and Audrey seemingly weren’t seeing each other much even when they lived close. Additionally, Zach and Jeremy Roloff’s alleged strained relationship fueled the rumors.

In August 2021, an insider shared with The Sun that Zach and Jeremy were no longer close. “It’s been a long time since they’ve been close after the brothers fell out, and the women took sides, but things are getting a little better,” the insider noted when the brothers were invited to Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s wedding. “This could be a chance for them to finally put the past behind them and act like family again, and for the cousins to interact more.”

The insider noted that Zach didn’t feel supported by Jeremy, thus causing the falling out. “It exploded and there was a lot of mud-slinging, resulting in the two couples keeping their distance,” they said. While Tori and Audrey “always got along,” the argument caused their relationship to “change.”

Audrey Roloff might’ve recently verified she had a falling out with Tori Roloff

Tori and Audrey Roloff haven’t posted anything to verify or deny a possible feud. But Audrey might’ve verified that she and Tori aren’t nearly as close as they once were. Audrey posted to her Instagram Stories that she’s now closest with Jacob Roloff’s wife, Isabel Roloff.

“I am probably the closest right now with Isabel [Roloff] because Jacob [Roloff] and Isabel live the closest to us, so we see them the most,” Audrey told her followers, according to In Touch Weekly. ” … We’re into a lot of similar things and she’s just very easy to talk to. I feel like we’re the closest for that reason, too.”

Jacob is currently hard at work on Roloff Farms. In Little People, Big World Season 24, Matt and Zach Roloff became estranged after Zach couldn’t afford Matt’s asking price for Roloff Farms. It’s unclear what Jeremy’s relationship with Matt is like now. But if Tori spends a lot of time with Isabel, then this might also mean that Jeremy spends time with Jacob and Matt.

Tori Roloff might not want to film another season of ‘Little People, Big World’

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff notoriously stepped away from Little People, Big World years ago — and Zach and Tori Roloff might be headed down the same path. Tori told her Instagram followers that she knows her time on the show is “coming to a close.”

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori told her followers.

With that said, Amy Roloff revealed on Instagram Live that she’s currently filming. And if she’s filming another season, Zach and Tori will likely join the season.

“Will there be a new season of Little People, Big World? Well, we can’t officially say that because we’re not sure,” Amy said. “Anything can happen. I don’t know what other shows and scheduling the networks have, but we’re currently filming right now, so I’m assuming we will. So, you’ll just have to watch out for it.”

