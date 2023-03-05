‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Might’ve Dropped Evidence That She’s Filming Next Season

TLC fans want to know what’s happening with Little People, Big World after season 24. The last season showed many conflicts between Zach and Matt Roloff, leading to strife within the family. And since the season ended, Tori Roloff’s left hints pointing to her no longer wanting to film. With that said, fans think she dropped evidence that she and Zach are filming again.

Tori Roloff’s Instagram Stories about a new shop could mean she’s filming ‘Little People, Big World’

While Zach and Tori Roloff hoped to buy a portion of Roloff Farms, they couldn’t strike a deal with Matt Roloff. The couple moved out of Oregon and to Washington to continue raising their three kids. Little People, Big World Season 24 documented their move, but it was unclear where the couple stood with TLC after the season ended.

Now, Zach and Tori are busily making enhancements in and around their home. Tori posted photos to her Instagram Stories showing she and Zach are building a two-story “shop.”

“We’re building a shop!!” she captioned a photo of Zach and their son, Jackson, sitting together in front of the structure. “Sorry, I guess I haven’t said that!”

Some fans think Tori and Zach’s new two-story structure is a sign that they’re filming Little People, Big World Season 25. Not only will the shop make a good storyline for the couple after everything that happened with Roloff Farms, but Zach and Tori could likely use the money from filming another season. Some fans think the shop build results from more money from TLC.

“They need to pay for that second floor somehow,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

Are Zach and Tori Roloff leaving the show? Tori said her days are numbered

Zach and Tori Roloff weren’t happy with Matt Roloff in Little People, Big World. And it seemed like the couple’s storyline was coming to a natural close. Zach and Tori moving away from Roloff Farms and not participating in any farm activities seemed like a clear sign they were ready to depart from the show.

Tori also told her Instagram followers she was ready to call it quits. “I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori told a fan on Instagram.

A source also told The Sun that Zach and Tori planned to step away. “Zach and Tori are already distancing themselves more and more, and their future on the show is looking shaky, especially now they are in Washington,” the source shared.

Amy Roloff said she’s begun filming with TLC again

While Tori Roloff said she’s nearly finished with Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff gave fans hope for season 25. She joined her friend on Instagram Live in February 2023 to answer fan questions, and one fan asked about the future of the series. Amy said she didn’t know what was happening but started filming.

“Will there be a new season of Little People, Big World? Well, we can’t officially say that because we’re not sure,” Amy shared. “Anything can happen. I don’t know what other shows and scheduling the networks have, but we’re currently filming right now, so I’m assuming we will. So, you’ll just have to watch out for it.”

