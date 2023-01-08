‘Little People, Big World’: Zach and Tori Roloff Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From the Show, Source Says

TLC fans want to know what’s next for Little People, Big World after season 24. The most recent season of the series showed how divided the Roloff family has become due to Roloff Farms. And a source said in early 2023 that Zach and Tori Roloff are now putting distance between themselves and the show. Here’s what’s allegedly going on.

A source says Zach and Tori Roloff are ‘distancing themselves’ from ‘Little People, Big World’

Zach and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Little People, Big World Season 24 proved the Roloff family wasn’t over the Roloff Farms drama. In season 23, Zach Roloff hoped to purchase part of the property that Amy Roloff used to own. Unfortunately, by season 24, viewers learned that Zach and Matt couldn’t agree on a price. Matt kept the land while Zach bitterly left Oregon with his wife, Tori Roloff. Now, the couple lives in Washington and barely visits the farm.

It seems the conflict between Matt and Zach might’ve led to hurt feelings permanently. And Zach and Tori are allegedly distancing themselves from the show completely following the most recent season.

“Zach and Tori are already distancing themselves more and more, and their future on the show is looking shaky, especially now they are in Washington,” the source told The Sun.

Tori Roloff told fans that she plans on leaving the show

In addition to the source saying Zach and Tori Roloff are distancing themselves from Little People, Big World following season 24, Tori also gave a clue that she wants to move on. During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked how long Tori plans on staying on TV.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori answered.

During the same Q&A, Tori mentioned getting back into teaching. Before she was a reality TV star, she was a teacher. She noted she subbed Jackson Roloff’s class around Christmas 2022, making her miss her job. “I actually subbed in Jackson’s class before Christmas and realized how much I do miss it!” she said.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Zach and Tori leave the show so Tori can return and teach. Tori also doesn’t want to have any more kids, so as her kids grow up, she may find herself with more free time to pursue her passions.

Caryn Chandler also allegedly wants to call it quits

Zach and Tori Roloff might not be the only Little People, Big World stars who want to stop filming. Sources claim Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, also wants to quit the show.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” a source told The Sun. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

Additionally, Caryn might want to make Arizona her permanent home. This puts her far away from the Roloff family and Roloff Farms, which might also throw a wrench into filming. TLC has yet to renew the series for another season in 2023, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.