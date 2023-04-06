‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Might’ve Shaded Amy Roloff’s Fudge Company

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed Tori and Zach Roloff estranged from Matt Roloff. The Roloff Farms conflict led Tori and Zach to move out of Oregon and to Washington. While the couple has difficulties with Matt, they maintained a close relationship with Amy Roloff. But Tori might’ve just shaded Amy’s business on her Instagram Stories.

What is Amy Roloff’s business? The ‘Little People, Big World’ star does more than reality TV

Amy Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | David Livingston/Getty Images

Little People, Big World fans know Amy Roloff well thanks to her time on the show. But she’s since expanded her horizons. Not only is Amy a reality TV star, but she also has her business, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen.

Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen brings Amy’s love of cooking and baking to the forefront. She sells merch and coffee, but she primarily sells fudge. Amy frequently posts about her beloved fudge recipes on Instagram and encourages fans to pick up the latest flavors before they sell out.

The reality star posted a video to Instagram on April 5, 2023, to promote her spring 2023 fudge collection. “Even with this very official taste test I still can’t decide which Spring Fudge flavor is my favorite!” Amy captioned the post. “Fudge makes a great gift to send to someone you’ve been thinking about, and it’s a great gift to treat yourself with too! The flavors are Chocolate Almond Coconut Crunch, Cookies and Cream, Lemon, and Salted Caramel White Chocolate.⁠”

Tori Roloff might’ve just shaded Amy Roloff’s business

Amy Roloff’s been promoting and selling her fudge flavors for years. It’s unclear how the rest of the Roloff family feels about Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen. But Tori Roloff might’ve just thrown shade toward Amy on her Instagram Stories.

On April 5, 2023, Tori opened her Instagram Stories up for Little People, Big World fans to ask about their unpopular opinions. One fan wrote, “Fudge is gross.”

To that, Tori answered, “Here for thisssss.”

Tori posted this the same day as Amy posted her new spring fudge flavors. While Tori likely didn’t mean to intentionally shade Amy’s business, posting the opinion likely doesn’t make Amy feel good about her products.

Tori and Amy might not get along as well as fans think. In Little People, Big World Season 24, Tori mentioned to Zach Roloff that she and Amy went through a “rough patch,” but she never elaborated on what happened.

“I mean, there was a rough patch there, but I hope we’re coming back in to, ‘let’s hangout,’” she said.

Will there be new episodes of ‘Little People, Big World’?

TLC has yet to give Little People, Big World Season 25 contracts to the stars. But Amy Roloff gave a clue that filming is underway.

“Will there be a new season of Little People, Big World? Well, we can’t officially say that because we’re not sure,” Amy said during an Instagram Live segment. “Anything can happen. I don’t know what other shows and scheduling the networks have, but we’re currently filming right now, so I’m assuming we will. So, you’ll just have to watch out for it.”

With that said, Tori Roloff might opt out of filming. She alluded to this via Instagram.

“There are a lot of big changes on the horizon for Zach and I and our family,” Tori posted in March 2023. “I’m really looking forward to all the new things that we get to do together while also saying goodbye to things we’ve done forever! This summer is going to be a lot of fun but also a lot of growth!!”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.