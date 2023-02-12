‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Only Have ‘Very Brief’ Chats with Zach and Tori Roloff, Source Says

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the serious division in the Roloff family. Matt and Zach Roloff were at odds over Roloff Farms. And Matt’s new plan to put Roloff Farms up for short-term rental solidified their estrangement. Now, a source claims Matt and Caryn Chandler only have “very brief” conversations with Zach and Tori Roloff given their recent history.

How much did Zach Roloff offer Matt Roloff for Roloff Farms?

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Entertainment Tonight via YouTube

After Amy Roloff sold her half of Roloff Farms back to Matt Roloff, Zach Roloff hoped to own a portion of the property. Unfortunately, the situation became very messy. Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the aftermath of Zach and Matt Roloff’s failed Roloff Farms deal. The father and son couldn’t agree on a price, and Zach left the deal empty-handed.

So, how much did Zach offer Matt for Roloff Farms? The series never gave a number. But Zach told the cameras that he offered his father around what Amy sold her half of the property back to Matt for. Amy sold her half for about $1,642,000. Unfortunately, this was way below what Matt hoped to sell 16 acres of Roloff Farms for. He put the property up for sale to the public for $4 million.

Matt mentioned he offered Roloff Farms to Zach for half the price he offered to the public. Matt likely hoped to sell Zach the property for $2 million. This is still well over Zach’s estimated asking price.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler allegedly barely speak to Zach and Tori Roloff

The failed Roloff Farms deal between Matt and Zach Roloff put tension in the entire Roloff family. Zach and Tori Roloff said in Little People, Big World Season 24 that they planned on putting distance between their family and Matt and Caryn Chandler. An insider alleges that the couples are still not on good terms months after the season.

“The two couples are in contact, but the chat is very brief,” the insider told The Sun. “They are not meeting up a lot or having long phone conversations; it’s a real shame.”

The feud between Zach and Matt might also impact the series’ future. “Zach and Tori have really started a new chapter in Washington with their family and they don’t care for the drama of feuding on camera,” the insider continued. “They just want to cherish the time they had on the show and move on, focus on themselves and their careers.”

Zach and Tori Roloff want to leave ‘Little People, Big World’

Tori Roloff said in the recent past that she’s ready to move forward without more seasons of Little People, Big World. The star told fans that she knows her and Zach’s time is “coming to a close.”

“How long do you plan to be on television?” a fan asked Tori via Instagram Stories.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori answered. The reality star wants to continue her other passions, like teaching.

It’s unclear what TLC will decide to do with Little People, Big World in the future. But the insider told The Sun that none of the cast members have been offered contracts yet.

