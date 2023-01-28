‘Little People, Big World’: Roloff Farms Rental Plan Is Actually Working

TLC fans know all about the Roloff Farms rental plan thanks to Little People, Big World Season 24. Matt Roloff decided to put the farm up for short-term rental after failing to sell it. While Amy and Zach Roloff rejected the idea, it appears Matt is making headway.

Zach and Amy Roloff were against Matt Roloff’s plan to rent Roloff Farms on ‘Little People, Big World’

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff appear on NBC News’ ‘Today’ show | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the fallout between Zach and Matt Roloff over Roloff Farms. Zach hoped to purchase part of Roloff Farms from Matt, but the father and son couldn’t agree on a price. Matt then partnered with iTrip Vacations to turn Roloff Farms into a short-term rental.

When Matt shared this idea with Amy and Zach, they weren’t happy. “My dad texted us that he’s renting out the house as a short-term rental,” Zach shared. “Kind of trying to just numb myself to everything. It’s just irrelevant now. … But, you know, the family, everything could’ve just been different. And instead, now he’s going to this plan B of renting it to strangers. A lot of it just doesn’t make sense.”

Matt also told Amy that any Roloff family member could rent the farm for free. But Amy said she’d never do this on the show and verified this again during an Instagram Live segment. “Well, I’ll say what I said in the show. I think I said, ‘Are you high?’” she said. “… You know what? Who knows what will happen in the future, but no, I will not be doing that.”

Matt Roloff’s rental plan appears to be working

Zach and Amy Roloff weren’t happy in Little People, Big World Season 24 when they heard of the Roloff Farms rental plan. But it looks like Matt Roloff is already getting a lot of interest. According to iTrip Vacations, every weekend through February 2023 is completely booked. Several other weekends from March 2023 to May 2023 are also booked, and the summer also has limited availability. October 2023 will likely be a busy time to stay on the farm, too, given Roloff Farms’ pumpkin season.

Matt posted to Instagram in January 2023 that the rental plan is “going amazing.” He encouraged fans who want to book the farm to do it sooner rather than later.

“If you and your larger-sized families have any interest in booking, I would suggest sooner than later,” he wrote. “About half the weekends for this year are already booked. FYI. You can book via @airbnb @vrbo but if you book through @itrip_vacations it saves you a bit of [money]. Oh, and yes. We are definitely doing Pumpkin Season 2023!”

How much did Zach Roloff offer for the farm?

Zach Roloff can stay at Roloff Farms for free. But it remains uncertain if he will take Matt Roloff up on the offer outlined in Little People, Big World Season 24. Additionally, Zach might still feel hurt about the failed Roloff Farms sale.

So, how much did Zach offer Matt for the farm? The show didn’t go into detail regarding their negotiations. But Zach stated he offered his father an amount based on how much Amy Roloff sold her half of the farm for. Matt bought Amy’s farm portion for around $1.6 million, so Zach likely offered Matt an amount around this.

Matt put 16 acres of the farm for sale for $4 million. He also mentioned he offered his kids a “half-off” discount. Matt likely wanted around $2 million for half of Roloff Farms, which is way above Zach’s offer.

