‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Verifies She’s Never Renting Roloff Farms: ‘I Will Not Be Doing That’

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed significant highs and lows for the Roloff family. Matt Roloff told Amy and Zach Roloff that he planned on putting Roloff Farms up for short-term rental. And Amy said on Instagram Live that she never plans to rent Roloff Farms, no matter what deal Matt gives her.

Matt Roloff said on ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 that he was putting Roloff Farms up for rental

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff | Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Zach Roloff hoped to purchase part of Roloff Farms from Matt Roloff, but the father and son couldn’t agree on a price. This left Zach empty-handed and frustrated with Matt. Ultimately, Zach and Tori Roloff moved from Oregon to Washington, and Matt decided to try and sell 16 acres of Roloff Farms outside the Roloff family. Matt’s efforts were fruitless, though. He resorted to another idea: putting Roloff Farms up for short-term rental.

“Plan B is actually taking place right now,” Matt told Entertainment Tonight. “All of the families that looked at the farm but couldn’t get their heads around the long-term commitment of purchasing it are now going to be able to stay here as a short-term rental, so I think Airbnb. We’re going to set the farm up for more people to share it, for a week or less than a week. So, we’re very excited about that.”

Amy Roloff verified via Instagram Live that she’s never renting Roloff Farms

During the Little People, Big World Season 24 finale, Matt Roloff told Amy Roloff about his plan to rent Roloff Farms. He also explained that he was giving his family a special deal. Matt said that any time any Roloff family member wants to rent out Roloff Farms, they can do so free of charge, but they have to book the time.

Amy made it clear she didn’t like this idea. On the show, she noted she didn’t think any of her kids would go for the idea, either. And she verified this during an Instagram Live segment in January 2023 with her friend, Lisa.

“So, are you and the kids going to take Matt up on his offer, using it for free at certain times of the year?” Lisa asked Amy.

“Oh, I knew you were going to bring up that one,” Amy said. “Well, I’ll say what I said in the show. I think I said, ‘Are you high?’ … You know what? Who knows what will happen in the future, but no, I will not be doing that.”

Amy Roloff said she remains ‘neutral’ about the Roloff Farms rental situation

Amy Roloff walked through her old home in Little People, Big World Season 24. During her Instagram Live, she explained that she chooses to remain “neutral” on the subject of the new Roloff Farms rental plan, as her old house isn’t her home anymore.

“What I choose to do is very neutral,” she said. “Did I want to go inside the house? No, I did not. But I thought, well, if I’m going to or I feel like I have to, or whatever it may be, I decided, neutral — to just keep it neutral. It doesn’t matter what this house was, because was was yours. Now, it’s not. I have no idea what it’s going to be in the future. So, it’s like, why waste my time, my breath, my energy, my everything?”

“The biggest thing is, Matt owns all of this,” she continued. “He has the right to do whatever he wants. It doesn’t matter whether I like it or not, or the kids or not, but it’s just very sad of how it happened and maybe why it happened, and recognizing that it’s a process for each person to work through it.”

