‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Said Renting Out Roloff Farms Was Amy Roloff’s Idea

TLC viewers have seen the Roloff Farms drama unfold on Little People, Big World Season 24. The season shows the fallout between Zach and Matt Roloff after Matt didn’t sell Roloff Farms to Zach. Matt then resorted to his second plan, which was to rent Roloff Farms to the public for short-term stays. Here’s what he said about how it was originally Amy Roloff’s idea.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff said she doesn’t like Matt Roloff’s idea to rent out Roloff Farms

Matt Roloff hoped to sell Roloff Farms within the Roloff family. But fans watching Little People, Big World Season 24 know that plan didn’t happen. Zach Roloff wanted to buy Roloff Farms, but he and Matt couldn’t agree on a price. Then, Matt put 16 acres of the property up for sale for $4 million. He had trouble finding a buyer, thus leading him to rent the property and Amy Roloff’s old farmhouse for short-term rentals.

While Matt isn’t selling Roloff Farms anymore, Amy told her Instagram Live followers that she still doesn’t like his rental plan, as it allows strangers into the farmhouse that she once called home.

“Some people have already stayed in the house, also,” Amy said. “That’s interesting. … I think it just makes it hard because it’s so personal to me. That’s the house I lived in for almost 30 years. … It’s like, you know, the house that I grew up in. … This is a little different because it’s short rental. There’s no one living there.”

Matt Roloff said Amy Roloff originally had the idea to rent the property

While Amy Roloff said she doesn’t like the idea of Roloff Farms becoming a short-term rental, Matt Roloff said that renting the farm was originally Amy’s idea.

“Amy actually thought of it years ago and bugged me about it,” Matt told Entertainment Tonight about the Little People, Big World property. “She likes to give me a really hard time about it. It’s all fun. We’ve had some laughs about that.”

Matt also mentioned that he wants Amy to participate in the rental idea. He said that Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, had the idea that Amy could give cooking lessons to the temporary Roloff Farms tenants. “I’m trying to talk to Amy and talk her into coming and doing cooking lessons in her house while people are staying,” Matt added. “Chris’ idea, not mine.”

How much did Zach Roloff offer for the farm? Here are estimates

Matt Roloff told Entertainment Tonight that renting Roloff Farms would give his kids more of an opportunity to spend time on the property. But fans watching Little People, Big World Season 24 know Zach Roloff still isn’t happy about not being able to purchase the farm from his dad.

So, how much did Zach offer Matt for Roloff Farms? Neither Zach nor Matt mention specific numbers, but it’s likely that Matt tried to sell the property to Zach for $2 million. Matt put 16 acres of Roloff Farms on the market for $4 million, and he said he offered the property “half-off” to his kids, which puts the new pricepoint around $2 million.

