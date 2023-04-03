‘Little People, Big World’: New Season Might Be Filming Without Tori Roloff

TLC’s Little People, Big World hasn’t been officially renewed yet, and fans are wondering what’s going on with the show. Zach Roloff’s wife, Tori Roloff, left clues on Instagram that could mean she and Zach are taking a step back from the show. But the new season might currently be filming without Tori.

Tori Roloff said she and Zach Roloff are ‘saying goodbye’ to things she’s ‘done forever’

Zach and Tori Roloff might be prepared to say goodbye to Little People, Big World after 24 seasons. Tori posted a photo of herself to Instagram on March 31, 2023, with a caption about upcoming changes for her and Zach.

“There are a lot of big changes on the horizon for Zach and I and our family,” she wrote. “I’m really looking forward to all the new things that we get to do together while also saying goodbye to things we’ve done forever! This summer is going to be a lot of fun but also a lot of growth!!”

“Sounds like you’re leaving the show and maybe doing your own?” a fan commented on the post.

Tori alluded to leaving in the recent past. She told fans on her Instagram Stories that her time with the show is “coming to a close.”

“How long do you plan to be on television?” a fan asked her.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” Tori responded.

Will there be a season 25 of ‘Little People, Big World’? Amy Roloff said she’s filming

TLC hasn’t made any official announcements regarding Little People, Big World Season 25 just yet. But Amy Roloff told her Instagram followers that she’s filming with the network.

“Will there be a new season of Little People, Big World? Well, we can’t officially say that because we’re not sure,” Amy answered on Instagram Live. “Anything can happen. I don’t know what other shows and scheduling the networks have, but we’re currently filming right now, so I’m assuming we will. So, you’ll just have to watch out for it.”

If Amy’s filming and Tori’s discussing “big changes” for her family, there’s a chance that Zach and Tori stepped away from the show while Amy and Matt Roloff continue filming. Amy made it clear she hopes the show continues, and reports suggest Matt wants to keep filming as well. TLC might choose to continue Little People, Big World with Amy, Chris Marek, Matt, and Caryn Chandler at the helm.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler allegedly think Tori and Zach Roloff won’t return

A source shared with The Sun that TLC hadn’t offered any contracts to the Roloffs as of February 2023. And Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler reportedly don’t think Tori and Zach Roloff will return to Little People, Big World.

“Matt and Caryn personally feel Zach and Tori will not return for another season,” the source shared. ” … The only way it would return is if Matt persuaded them to give it one last season for the money. It’s still a good paycheck. Zach and Tori have really started a new chapter in Washington with their family, and they don’t care for the drama of feuding on camera. They just want to cherish the time they had on the show and move on, focus on themselves and their careers.”

If the source proves correct, Little People, Big World might already have a plan in place without Zach and Tori.

