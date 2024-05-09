Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have 2 kids together, and they're no longer dating. Here's what an expert said about how that impacted Kardashian's connection with her son.

Khloé Kardashian has had a rough run in her romantic life. She and Tristan Thompson began dating in 2016 and welcomed a daughter, True, in 2018. Unfortunately, Thompson cheated on Kardashian, and the couple had an on-again, off-again relationship for years. Thompson later admitted to fathering a child with another woman while with Kardashian. In July 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their second child, Tatum, via surrogate. Here’s what a parenting expert said about Thompson’s cheating causing a “disconnect” between Kardashian and her son.

Khloé Kardashian’s drama with Tristan Thompson likely caused a ‘disconnect’ between her and her son

Khloé Kardashian spoke candidly about her experience with surrogacy on the SHE MD podcast. The mother of two admitted to feeling distant with her son, Tatum, when he was born. While Tristan Thompson is the father of Kardashian’s two kids, the two didn’t speak much outside of co-parenting talk regarding Tatum and True.

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” a source told People. “Tristan is the dad and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.”

Parenting expert Kirsty Ketley spoke to The Sun about Kardashian’s discussion on the podcast. “Khloé has spoken candidly about how she struggled to feel connected to her son the whole way through her surrogate’s pregnancy,” Ketley said. “Taking into account the drama surrounding her and Tristan at the time, it may have impacted her emotionally and caused her to disconnect with her son.”

Ketley also spoke candidly about Kardashian admitting that it took her eight months to legally name Tatum. Waiting to name him may have also increased her feelings of “disconnection,” may may affect how Kardashian parents Tatum later.

“That’s something which she may carry with her through his life, so she may overcompensate as he grows — not leaving him, helicoptering him, for example,” Ketley continued.

The mom of 2 opened up about feeling distant from her son, Tatum



Khloé Kardashian discussed feeling distant from her son, Tatum, before and after his birth. Tatum was born via surrogate and was kept a secret from the world before his birth. Kardashian said it took her nine to 10 months to feel connected to Tatum once he arrived.

“Because I wasn’t carrying him, I didn’t really feel anything,” Kardashian revealed on the SHE MD podcast. “With True, I could feel things about her. … I don’t know. I just felt True’s spirit.”

Kardashian remembered looking “like a deer in headlights” when her son was born and she had skin-to-skin contact with him for the first time. “It was so sensory overload, and I just couldn’t believe,” she added.

Kardashian recalled feeling “really detached” during her surrogate’s pregnancy. “I couldn’t really face it,” she added, also recalling how Thompson had cheated and had a baby with another woman during this time. ” … I didn’t get to really attach during the pregnancy part. I had one of the world’s best surrogates. … It has nothing to do with her. She was sensational. She was discreet, private. No one found out.”

Tristan Thompson talked about repeatedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, spoke about his past mistakes with Kylie Jenner on an episode of The Kardashians in 2023.

“The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f***ing idiot and just being young and stupid, I just want to say I’m sorry again for that,” Thompson told Jenner. “Life is so short, and it sucks because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it’s hard to come back from situations like that.”

Thompson added that he doesn’t want to make his family uncomfortable due to his actions.

“I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me, and then some little kid comes and is like, ‘Well, your dad is this, this, this,’ and she’ll be embarrassed, and that will break my heart,” he said.

