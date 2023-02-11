‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Could ‘Persuade’ Zach and Tori Roloff to Continue Filming, Source Says

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 could mark the end of the road for the Roloff family. The season showed Matt and Zach Roloff’s strife that affected the other Roloffs, and recent reports suggest Zach, Tori Roloff, and Caryn Chandler may not want to continue filming. However, a source said that Matt could “persuade” Zach and Tori to continue the show for the money.

Is ‘Little People, Big World’ canceled after season 24?

Amy and Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

As of February 2023, TLC fans don’t know the fate of Little People, Big World. The network has yet to renew the family for another season, and reports suggest it’s unclear whether the Roloffs want to continue filming. Season 24 showed how deeply divided the family became over the Roloff Farms conflict.

Zach and Tori Roloff said they’re ready to move forward without the series. A fan on Instagram asked Tori whether she wants to keep filming, and she told the fan that she believes her and Zach’s time with the series is “coming to a close.” Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, reportedly doesn’t want to film, either. An insider told The Sun that the conflict between Matt and Zach makes her not want to participate in the show.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” the source said. “She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air and too much family drama.”

Matt Roloff could ‘persuade’ Zach and Tori Roloff to continue the show for money

Given what Tori Roloff posted to Instagram, it sounds like she and Zach Roloff are ready to move forward without another season of Little People, Big World. But a source told The Sun that Matt Roloff may try to persuade Zach and Tori to stick with the show for the paycheck.

“Nobody has made a solid decision on the show yet, and nobody has been offered a contract,” the source said. “But most of the cast is over it now. The only way it would return is if Matt persuaded them to give it one last season for the money. It’s still a good paycheck.”

Zach and Tori may not like the Roloff family drama, but they have three kids to care for in a new home. Tori worked as a schoolteacher before the show. It seems likely she’ll return to teaching, but that likely won’t yield the same pay as the series.

Zach Roloff may have medical bills after Zach’s recent stint in the hospital

Zach Roloff is awake and recovering from brain surgery. (via @people) https://t.co/apQ0lnfS2c — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) February 10, 2023

Tori Roloff recently posted about Zach Roloff’s hospital stint. The Little People, Big World star went into emergency surgery for a shunt revision. It’s likely the couple has insurance, but they may still have medical bills due to the emergency.

“Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning,” Tori posted to Instagram on Feb. 9, 2022. “It’s been a scary 72 hours, but he is doing well and recovering!! Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them! We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach’s needs!”

Fans can look forward to hearing more about Zach’s recovery and the future of Little People, Big World.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.