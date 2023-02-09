‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff in Emergency Surgery for Shunt Revision

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 showed the estrangement between Matt Roloff and Zach Roloff. Zach hoped to purchase part of Roloff Farms from Matt, but the father and son couldn’t agree on a price. Now, Zach’s in the hospital for emergency surgery involving a shunt. Here’s what’s going on.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Zach Roloff is in emergency surgery for a shunt revision

Zach and Tori Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Entertainment Tonight via YouTube

Zach Roloff of Little People, Big World fame is receiving emergency surgery for a shunt revision. Amy, Matt, and Tori Roloff told Instagram followers what was happening.

“Family has been in constant contact and communication,” Matt wrote on Instagram. “We are all praying for Zach as he undergoes an important shunt revision. He’s in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest … all prayers up, please, for Zach’s successful recovery.”

Tori also told her followers what was going on. “We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” she said on her Instagram Stories. ” … They say it’s routine surgery, but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

Amy told her followers she was canceling her Instagram Live segment due to the news. “I love doing them, I love chit-chatting with you, but, you know what, you have to rise to the occasion, and I was happy to be able to for Zach and Tori,” Amy said on her Instagram Stories. “I’m over here watching the grandkids while Zach and Tori handle and while she can be there for Zach.”

What is a shunt revision?

“They say it’s routine surgery but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous,” #LPBW’s Tori Roloff said while asking fans for prayers as her husband, Zach, prepared for surgery.https://t.co/uTk32QBxLF — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) February 8, 2023

According to John’s Hopkins Medicine, a shunt is a hollow tube placed in the brain or sometimes in the spine via surgery. The tube drains cerebrospinal fluid and redirects it to another body part for better absorption. It appears Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff had this surgery in the past, though it’s unclear why. Now, he’s going in for shunt revision — a different surgery altogether.

The National Library of Medicine notes shunt revision was relatively common in those who previously received shunts. The first revision typically occurred due to infection, and all revisions happened due to proximal occlusion — blood vessel blockage in neck or brain arteries. According to the study, 45% of 227 patients experienced at least one complication from shunt surgery.

What do Zach and Tori Roloff do for a living?

Of course, Zach and Tori Roloff are regulars on Little People, Big World. But they’ve dropped hints that they’re ready to be done with the show. So, what do they do for a living outside of the series?

It’s unclear how Zach makes money, but Tori has experience as a teacher. According to Distractify, graduated from Washington State University in 2013 with a degree in elementary education. She then taught at Woodland Primary school until 2015. Now, she mainly stays at home with her three children — but she’s mentioned she’s interested in returning to the classroom.

