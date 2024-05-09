Khloé Kardashian isn't trying to date anyone as she approaches 40. Here's what she recently shared about her love life after Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian hasn’t had a lot of luck when it comes to her relationships. She and Tristan Thompson had an on-again, off-again relationship for years, but they called it quits after Thompson’s infidelity plagued their romance. So, what does Kardashian think of dating now that she’s approaching 40? Here’s what she said about “not looking” for the right man.

Khloé Kardashian has had several high-profile relationships through the years. Her marriage to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2015 didn’t last, as Odom dealt with substance abuse issues during their marriage. He also admitted to being unfaithful to Kardashian. After Odom, Kardashian was connected to other big names like Trey Songz, James Harden, and Rick Fox. She then began dating Tristan Thompson in 2016, and the couple made their relationship official on Instagram in 2017.

Kardashian fans know about the star’s ups and downs with Thompson. While she and Thompson have two young children together, he cheated on her multiple times. As of May 2024, Thompson and Kardashian have gone their separate ways with no talk of reconciling.

Kardashian spoke on the SHE MD podcast about dating as she approaches 40. She turns 40 on June 27, 2024.

“I am not looking,” she admitted. “I haven’t been going on dates; I don’t do dating apps. No judgment — it’s just not my thing.”

Kardashian discussed how she and Thompson were going through the surrogacy process to have their second child when another woman gave birth to his child. This deeply affected her.

“With my experience with the Tatum part of just how all of that happened, I needed a lot of time to heal and to do my own internal work, and I’m not lonely. I’m not any of those things,” she added. “I’m so happy. But I finally just recently have felt that there’s a turn in my personality. I’m not closed off to it if it’s the right guy. But I’m not going on a ton of blind dates. I haven’t been on one date; I haven’t done any of that. But I needed the time for me.”

She maintains a good relationship with her ex and the father of her 2 kids, Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian discussed what she thinks of Tristan Thompson now that their relationship is over. Kardashian harnesses no ill will against him for his cheating ways. Instead, she told the SHE MD podcast that she enjoys co-parenting with him and thinks he’s an incredible father to their two kids.

“My ex, Tristan, is an incredible father,” Kardashian said. “I don’t want this to be a bashing thing. He did make mistakes, but he’s the nicest guy, and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids. We do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that because my parents got along so well.”

Fans think Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will get back together

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had an on-and-off relationship for years, and Kardashian was often ridiculed for going back to Thompson after he cheated on her numerous times. While Kardashian says she’s not looking to date as she takes on 40, many fans think the exes will end up together in the future.

“Every time he cheated, I was like … there’s no coming back from this. And he does,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “At this point, this is Khloé’s doing. She is accepting subpar commitment and love, so that is all Tristan gives.”

“The times they’ve been supposedly ‘broken up,’ they’ve been together the whole time, and it was completely obvious,” another fan noted.

